With the Titans recent trade for Julio Jones, the Saints ability to sign a draft class, and the Bears potentially signing a new right tackle the “cap is fake” takes are out once again. The basis of the cap is fake talk is that you can make moves to sign anyone you want. In the short term this is absolutely accurate- moving money from one year to the next is pretty simple. Does it work, though? That is a good question and one I want to explore a little today.