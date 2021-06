Dick Stiles graduated from Charles City, Iowa High School in 1960. He went on to graduate from Buena Vista College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in education. He first taught and coached in Benton Community Schools at which time he added a Master’s Degree from the University of Northern Colorado. While teaching and coaching in Benton, Dick and another coach started the football program for the Benton High School. He later went to Mt. Pleasant School District where he was a very important part of their success coaching the line. He began his teaching career at Newton High School in 1973. Dick continued teaching at NHS until 1996. Dick’s coaching career at NHS spanned thirty-three years from 1973 through 2006 coaching the offensive football line.