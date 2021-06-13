Dr Hutch: Reverse ‘proper cyclist’ snobbery

This article originally appeared in the January/February 2011 issue of Inside Triathlon magazine. I am staring up at the ceiling, and the daylight is creeping through the curtains. The fan is whirring above me, intensifying my grumpiness. I have just awakened from a restless sleep, and my body is a mess. I am sweating and every muscle aches. I have rashes on my arms, chest, neck, waist, inner thighs and ankles. My skin is bright red and burns. My feet are covered with blisters and my purple, bulging toenails smart with every movement. I lie there, listless, for more than an hour. Yet I feel a deep sense of accomplishment emerge as my consciousness gradually solidifies. The pain is proof of achievement. I had prepared for months, overcome obstacles, suffered through the worst of conditions, tested my strength to the limit—and I had succeeded. For the first time in ages, I can properly rest. Free from constant deadlines, crammed workouts, meetings, and minimal time with my family, I can take the time to once again find peace.