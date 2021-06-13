Cancel
Cycling

Dr Hutch: Reverse ‘proper cyclist’ snobbery

Cycling Weekly
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot long ago, out for a ride, I was approaching our local hill. Ahead of me by about 100 metres was a man on a mountain bike, wearing jeans and a hoodie, probably riding home from work. He glanced over his shoulder, saw me coming, and started to sprint. I’ll...

#Cyclists#Mountain Bike#Race#Raleigh Banana
News Break
Cycling
News Break
Sports
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Real-Time Feedback Cyclist Computers

The Beeline 'Velo 2' cycling computer is an advanced piece of equipment for cyclists that will help them to easily make their way on urban roadways without having to become frustrated with the constraints of conventional equipment. The computer maintains a compact design that can be easily added onto virtually...
Cyclingstcroixsource.com

VI Cyclists Celebrate Olympic Month

It was an exciting morning in Estate Bethlehem, St. Croix, as the Virgin Islands Cycling Federation celebrated Olympic month with a bike race. Cycling has been an official Olympic sport since the first modern Olympic Games in 1896. On Sunday, 31 cyclists took part in the Ride To The Rings Road Race, which was sponsored by the Virgin Islands National Guard (VING) and held in front of its headquarters. The course took cyclists northeast to Glynn, then to Midland Road, on to Caspar Holstein Drive, then back again to VING Headquarters to complete the 4.5-mile lap.
WorldBBC

Tokyo 2020: GB name Laura and Jason Kenny in 26-strong cycling squad

Multiple Olympic champions Laura and Jason Kenny will lead the GB cycling team at this summer's Tokyo Games. A 26-person squad has been announced which features four more Olympic champions - Geraint Thomas, Ed Clancy, Elinor Barker and Katie Archibald. Twin brothers Adam and Simon Yates, 28, are among 16...
Fort Collins, COPosted by
northfortynews

Tips for Beginner Cyclists

So you are one of the lucky ones who picked up a bike and rediscovered cycling during the pandemic. Good for you! Fort Collins is one of the best places in the United States to do so with our superior infrastructure and dedication from the City of Fort Collins to continue to prioritize alternate transportation. As our world continues to move towards a new post-pandemic norm, here are five tips for keeping up and enjoying your new healthy habit.
Cyclingcyclingpub.com

Tony Martin takes tenth ITT German title: The heat made this time trial extra tough

Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) has taken his tenth individual time trial title in the German national championships. The route of the German fight against the clock was more than thirty kilometres long in Öschelbronn and Martin did an outstanding job in it. He completed the circuit in 36 minutes and 25 seconds, being almost one minute faster than Leopard Pro Cycling's Miguel Heidemann and more than a minute than Max Walsheid (Qhubeka-Assos).
CyclingPosted by
Reuters

ON-Road cycling at the Tokyo Olympics

June 21 (Reuters) - Focus on road cycling at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics:. * Road cycling is split into two events for each gender -- a road race and a time trial. * The men's race will see 130 participants, with a maximum team size of five, battling over a 234km course. Meanwhile, 67 women will race over 137km with an elevation gain over 2,692m.
BicyclesBicycle Retailer and Industry News

Patent Watch: Gravel riding brings back suspension stems

A version of this article ran in the June issue of Bicycle Retailer & Industry News. It is often said that many developments in the rapidly growing field of gravel bikes mirror mountain bike technology from the 1980s and 1990s. That includes things like tire widths and frame geometry, as well as the gradual acceptance of suspension, including suspension handlebar stems. Sprung stems tasted some big, if largely forgotten, successes on the mountain bike racing circuit: Danish rider Henrik Djernis won three world championships XC titles in a row (1992-1994) using a suspension stem, besting competitors astride first-generation suspension forks from RockShox, Manitou, and others.
Cyclingsingletrackworld.com

Upside Down Bikes on the Trail, Do You Know What It Means?

If you’re a skier, chances are you’ve seen crossed skis (or poles) on the piste when someone has gone down or had an accident and is getting assistance. If you’re a rider, and your friend has gone down on the trail in a vulnerable spot, what do you do? Have you ever seen upside down bikes on the trail?
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Tour de France 2021: The climbs that could change the race

The 2021 Tour de France is not far away with the Grand Départ taking place on June 26 in Brest. The race for the yellow jersey will likely be decided on the mountains of the Alps, Massif Central, and the Pyrenees, but which ones could be the most decisive?. There...
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Chris Froome: The dream scenario would be a result on a stage

Chris Froome says his dream scenario would be to win a stage of the 2021 Tour de France, but admits his primary goal is supporting his team. The four-time Tour de France winner, who has been coming back from serious injuries after his 2019 crash, has been selected to ride his ninth edition of the French Grand Tour by his Israel Start-Up Nation team.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Ian Boswell: Migration Gravel Race is about opening doors to African riders

Ian Boswell is in Kenya for the Migration Gravel Race (June 23-26) but the winner of Unbound Gravel is in Africa for more than just the four-day event. The American gravel racer will be competing against a field of European riders and some of the best African athletes, including those from the Amani Foundation team, which is a project that will reward the best domestic riders with a chance of competing at several high profile gravel races back in the United States later this summer.
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Who's going to win the 2021 Tour de France? Cycling Weekly's preview show

The biggest bike race of the year will see the best riders battle it out for stage wins, intermediate sprints, king of the mountains points, and most importantly, the yellow jersey. In Cycling Weekly's preview show, this year's route is poured over, with the Grand Départ in Brittany promising fireworks...
Sportsthegazette.com

Spice your bike rides with intervals

Olympian Sebastian Coe once said long, slow runs “produces long, slow runners." That theory has, in some runners, been proven wrong, especially with those new to the sport. But his point has merit. You need speed work if you want to move fast. The same, it would seem, is true...
CyclingPinkbike.com

Tom Pidcock Wants to Race a Downhill World Cup

Tom Pidcock has told mbr magazine that he would like to ride a downhill World Cup in the future. Pidcock is signed to the Ineos Grenadiers road cycling team but he also has a strong competitive record in cyclocross including Junior and Under 23 World Championships victories. He has shot to prominence in World Cup cross country racing this year after taking a win in just his second elite race and now has his sights set on more off-road success.
Cyclingcyclingtips.com

Tom Pidcock wants to try downhill mountain biking

At just 21 years of age, Tom Pidcock has already ascended through the cycling ranks to become a true phenom of the sport. He’s winning races on the road, in cyclocross, and in cross country mountain biking, but still he’s keen to expand his horizons – he wants to try his hand at downhill mountain biking.
Carsjerseydrives.com

Pedestrian and Cyclist Safety

During the summer months, there are longer daylight hours and warmer weather resulting in more people walking, cycling, and driving on our roadways. With this increase in traffic, it is important for pedestrians and motorists to focus on sharing the road. During the past several years the number of pedestrian injuries and fatalities have increased. We want to change that and help you be safe this summer when walking, running or cycling in New Jersey.
CarsBikeRadar

Alternatives to GP5000TL

Vegas if you had a puncture riding tubeless you only need to wedge a tyre worm in if the sealant hasn't sealed the hole already. See link for advise. Too many bikes according to Mrs O. I'll have a look at those Oxoman. Have you used them? Are they really...
BikeRadar

Giant TCR Advanced 1+ Disc review

Giant has produced a special edition of its Advanced 1 that includes 42mm-deep carbon tubeless-ready disc wheels. Separately this would add £830, yet the 1+ is only £400 more than the standard Advanced 1. The chainset, however, has stepped down from Ultegra to Shimano’s non-series (but basically 105 level) RS-510 chainset.
Sportstriathlete.com

The Importance of Properly Recovering From an Ironman

This article originally appeared in the January/February 2011 issue of Inside Triathlon magazine. I am staring up at the ceiling, and the daylight is creeping through the curtains. The fan is whirring above me, intensifying my grumpiness. I have just awakened from a restless sleep, and my body is a mess. I am sweating and every muscle aches. I have rashes on my arms, chest, neck, waist, inner thighs and ankles. My skin is bright red and burns. My feet are covered with blisters and my purple, bulging toenails smart with every movement. I lie there, listless, for more than an hour. Yet I feel a deep sense of accomplishment emerge as my consciousness gradually solidifies. The pain is proof of achievement. I had prepared for months, overcome obstacles, suffered through the worst of conditions, tested my strength to the limit—and I had succeeded. For the first time in ages, I can properly rest. Free from constant deadlines, crammed workouts, meetings, and minimal time with my family, I can take the time to once again find peace.