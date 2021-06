The Miami Dolphins 2022 free agents could have major impacts on the team’s roster if they can’t get some of these players locked to longer deals. For Chris Grier, building a winning franchise that will have a long-term impact on the AFC East is his priority but he has spent a lot of time and money on short contracts that are one and two-year deals. Next year, there will be more than a few impact players that could hit free agency and if they do, the roster could see a big shake-up.