Cleveland Browns: 3 cuts before 2021 season that would surprise no one

The Cleveland Browns Super Bowl window is officially open. This means that every single step going forward must be calculated and executed with perfection, and so far they have been. The Browns arguably had one of the top-ranked 2021 draft classes, as well as one of the best free-agent signing periods in the league. They acquired the defensive firepower that they were missing last season. They were able to add another ball-hawking safety, depth at cornerback, and athletic linebackers. A few established Cleveland defenders have been released throughout the process in order to financially plan for the future as well. Yes, letting household names like Larry Ogunjobi, B.J. Goodson, and Terrance Mitchell go from the 2020 roster certainly hurts, but these transactions make for some exciting training camp battles within the coming months. One of the more under-the-radar Browns 2021 training camp battles is at defensive tackle.