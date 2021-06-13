Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cleveland Browns: 3 cuts before 2021 season that would surprise no one

By Sam Penix
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Cleveland Browns players who are likely cuts before the 2021 season begins. The Cleveland Browns are at their 90-player maximum ahead of training camp, and there will no doubt be plenty of moves over the summer. Competition for the final few roster spots will be fierce, but there are...

dawgpounddaily.com
FanSided

FanSided

100K+
Followers
288K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

6 new AFC North players the Cleveland Browns should worry about

LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase catches a 9-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Burrow to give Tigers a 7-0 lead over Southeastern Louisiana in the first quarter Saturday night at Tiger Stadium. Lsu Southeastern LSU wide receiver JaaTMMarr Chase catches a 9-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Burrow to give Tigers a 7-0 lead over Southeastern Louisiana in the first quarter Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Could Cleveland Browns get the Julio haul for Odell Beckham?

The Atlanta Falcons got a second and fourth-round pick from the Titans for Julio Jones and some think the Cleveland Browns could get more for Odell Beckham?. It’s been a while since we have heard any trade rumors surrounding Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. but that doesn’t mean they won’t start up again.
NFLYardbarker

2 Contract Extensions Browns Should Get Done Before 2021 Season

Over the last few years, the Cleveland Browns have developed a solid young core. The future is bright in Cleveland, but it’s going to be tough attempting to keep all their key players. General manager Andrew Berry quickly built a roster that is a Super Bowl threat. However, it’s never...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: Callie Brownson in hot water

Callie Brownson made a lot of headlines for her ascension with the Cleveland Browns last season but now she finds herself in some hot water. Usually, when we hear the name Callie Brownson, it’s great news. The Cleveland Browns chief of staff was the first woman to work as a full-time coach in the NCAA Division I, holding a position with Dartmouth.
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

Cleveland Browns Rushing Attack Deep Dive

The Cleveland Browns have one of the most potent offensive attacks in the entire league. This is due to their ability to hurt opposing defenses both with the pass and running attack, all while being aided by a fantastic offensive line. However, it is the Cleveland Browns rushing attack that gives them a major advantage when trying to close out games late in the fourth quarter.
NFLchatsports.com

Cleveland Browns: 3 rookies with unrealistic expectations for 2021

May 14, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports. For the second consecutive year, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry put together an excellent draft class on paper. Cleveland landed two first-round...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Travis Kelce calls Cleveland Browns contenders

While speaking at Jarvis Landry’s celebrity softball game, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce said the Cleveland Browns are contenders. It’s easy for those of us who pay attention to the Cleveland Browns every day to call them contenders in 2021. We have seen them grow as a team and win 11 games in the regular season before scoring a win in a playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFLchatsports.com

4 Biggest Underdogs on the 2021 Cleveland Browns Roster

Dec 1, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson (51) looks over the Pittsburgh Steelers offense at the line of scrimmage during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 20-13. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports. Even though the Cleveland Browns have a loaded roster for 2021,...
NFLarcamax.com

Odell Beckham Jr. returns to practice field for the Cleveland Browns

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns welcomed Odell Beckham Jr. back to the practice field as they kicked off mandatory minicamp. Beckham practiced Tuesday for the first time since the star wide receiver suffered a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee Oct. 25 at Cincinnati. Beckham went through...
NFLESPN

Browns' Chubb on contract: 'Cleveland's where I want to be'

BEREA, Ohio --  Nick Chubb wants to go on a long run with the Browns. Entering the final season of his rookie contract, Chubb, who has rushed for 2,561 yards over the past two seasons and become a fan favorite in Cleveland, said his agent has had talks with the team about a long-term contract extension.
NFLchatsports.com

4 Cleveland Browns worth scouting at mandatory minicamp

Jun 9, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) takes a break during organized team activities at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports. The Cleveland Browns will have a mandatory minicamp from June 15th through the 17th and these three players will...
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Cleveland Browns 2021 Training Camp Battles: Defensive Tackle

The Cleveland Browns Super Bowl window is officially open. This means that every single step going forward must be calculated and executed with perfection, and so far they have been. The Browns arguably had one of the top-ranked 2021 draft classes, as well as one of the best free-agent signing periods in the league. They acquired the defensive firepower that they were missing last season. They were able to add another ball-hawking safety, depth at cornerback, and athletic linebackers. A few established Cleveland defenders have been released throughout the process in order to financially plan for the future as well. Yes, letting household names like Larry Ogunjobi, B.J. Goodson, and Terrance Mitchell go from the 2020 roster certainly hurts, but these transactions make for some exciting training camp battles within the coming months. One of the more under-the-radar Browns 2021 training camp battles is at defensive tackle.
NFLallfans.co

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield in ‘no rush’ to sign contract extension

BEREA, Ohio — This time last year, Baker Mayfield admitted that he was well aware of how important the third season in a quarterback’s NFL career can be. There’s no doubt Year 3 is always a big year in these contracts timing-wise, everybody knows that,” the Cleveland Browns quarterback said last May. “I’m not putting added pressure on myself. If we win, things will take care of themselves.”