Eureka, CA

Flag Day ceremony for Eureka Elks Lodge

By Heather Shelton
Eureka Times-Standard
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eureka Elks Lodge No. 652 held its annual Flag Day ceremony on June 6. The ceremony showcased myriad American flags — from the Pine Tree flag to today’s 50 stars and 13 stripes. Elks invited members of Eureka Emblem Club No. 298, Eureka Commandery No. 35, Knights Templar, Boy Scouts Troop No. 54 and the Mad River Honor Guard to participate in this event. A hosted lunch took place after the program. Pictured are Boys Scouts, Knights Templar and Emblem Club members. Pictured third from left is Warren Tindall with the Mad River Honor Guard. In the center at the back of the group are, from left, Dennis Hunter, past exalted ruler, and Exalted Ruler Scott Reinsmith. For more information, visit www.elks652.org.

