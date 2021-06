Heading into tonight's episode of The CW's Batwoman, everyone seems pretty excited about the prospect of having "Kate Kane" (Wallis Day) back- in spite of the bad situations that Jacob (Dougray Scott) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) find themselves in. Well, almost everyone- as you're about to see in the following preview for "Kane, Kate." As much as Luke (Camrus Johnson) believes in "Kate" and her resiliency in facing down any challenge, Ryan (Javicia Leslie) urges him and the others to take it slow, that there's so much going on with "Kate" that they don't know about. But is her concern solely focused on what's best for "Team Batwoman"? Or does Ryan fear being abandoned by a "family" she's just begun bonding with?