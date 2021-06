The Stanley Cup Playoffs are down to the Final Four as we are at the semifinal round. The Last Word on Hockey Show was back on the MAD Radio Network. Your host Jim Biringer from lastwordonhockey.com was back alongside Coach Jay and March Weiss. Last week the boys were live from the Marriott across the street from Nassau Coliseum prior to Game 4 against the Boston Bruins. This week the boys were back on the road again live from the Hurricanes practice facility. They discuss the New York Islanders-Tampa Bay Lightning series, Montreal Canadiens-Vegas Golden Knights Series, Tuukka Rask injury, and so much more.