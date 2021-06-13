Cam Newton may not miss Patriots minicamp after all

During the ninth organized team activities session, Mac Jones looked more or less like the same player as last week. The New England Patriots rookie quarterback didn’t make any glaring mistakes, but he stayed conservative on the field and deeply engaged with his coaches off it. And that wouldn’t have been an issue if Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer hadn’t had terrific workouts in the absence of Cam Newton, whose hand injury made for more work for the other three quarterbacks.