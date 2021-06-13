Cancel
Cam Newton may not miss Patriots minicamp after all

By Ryan Hannable
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 9 days ago

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (hand) was at Friday’s OTA session and according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss he could be under center Monday for mandatory minicamp.

WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

NFLnbcboston.com

Cam Newton Speaks Out on Patriots' Decision to Draft Mac Jones

Newton: Mac Jones was best available, right pick for Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Cam Newton will acknowledge very quickly that he has a chip on his shoulder. It doesn't take much, he said on Tuesday, for him to be motivated. His team drafting a player at his position with the No. 15 overall pick will certainly do that.
NFLsanjosesun.com

Report: Cam Newton could rejoin Patriots Monday

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton could be available for the beginning of mandatory minicamp on Monday after making a surprise showing at OTAs on Friday, according to ESPN. Newton, 32, sustained a bone bruise in his right hand during a June 4 practice session and it was feared the...
NFLWMUR.com

Cam Newton knows he has much to prove with Patriots this season

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Call it a mantra. Call it a simple reminder. But Cam Newton has a note he has been reminding himself of every day since last season. “Pre-snap comfort will help post-snap results for me,” Newton said of what he repeats to himself daily. That’s because for Newton,...
NFLprovidencejournal.com

Live from Patriots OTAs: Bill Belichick gives an update on Cam Newton's hand injury

Cam Newton hasn’t been seen on the practice field since suffering a hand injury last week and won’t be at Patriots practice on Thursday. However, Bill Belichick says the veteran quarterback’s injury isn’t serious. The Patriots coach gave a brief update on Newton during his Thursday morning press conference. “He’s...
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Patriots OTAs: No Cam Newton, Brian Hoyer shines and Hunter Henry hobbled

Last the media saw the Patriots on the OTA practice field, Cam Newton was an observer after suffering an injury to his right throwing hand. As Bill Belichick noted in his morning Zoom call with the local media, that seemingly minor issue would keep Newton from the third New England OTA session of the spring open to the media.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Cam Newton still first in Patriots’ QB order for now?

Cam Newton appears to be operating as the New England Patriots’ No. 1 quarterback for the time being. The Patriots had a practice on Monday that was open to the media. ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss shared that Newton went first in the reps he saw. Mac Jones, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer went after Newton.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Mac Jones performed in Patriots' 9th OTA with Cam Newton absent

During the ninth organized team activities session, Mac Jones looked more or less like the same player as last week. The New England Patriots rookie quarterback didn’t make any glaring mistakes, but he stayed conservative on the field and deeply engaged with his coaches off it. And that wouldn’t have been an issue if Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer hadn’t had terrific workouts in the absence of Cam Newton, whose hand injury made for more work for the other three quarterbacks.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Why NFL Insider Doubts Patriots Will Start Mac Jones Over Cam Newton

The New England Patriots seemingly will have a legitimate quarterback battle on their hands at training camp. But would Bill Belichick really start rookie Mac Jones, who reportedly has been great during minicamp, over Cam Newton at any point this season, let alone Week 1? NFL insider Ian Rapoport has his doubts.
NFLFOX Sports

Trevor Lawrence, Cam Newton battling health setbacks at minicamp

When it comes to dealing with the face of a franchise, there is no such thing as being too careful. And the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots aren’t taking any chances with theirs. On Monday, Trevor Lawrence was forced to sit out the majority of team drills in the...
NFLlatestnewspost.com

Bill Belichick: Cam Newton ‘way ahead of where he was last year,’ Patriots QB no longer playing catch-up

The quarterback position is once again going to take central focus in New England throughout the course of the summer. Last year, it was Cam Newton vs. Jarrett Stidham with the former winning QB1 honors throughout the 2020 campaign. Now, first-round rookie Mac Jones has been thrown into the mix as well. While Jones serves as the long-term beacon for the Patriots, Newton is still looked at as the odds-on favorite to start the year under center.