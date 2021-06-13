Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Rising crime rejuvenates gun control debate on campaign trail

By Julia Manchester
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WOtke_0aSsjICe00

The battle over gun control is emerging as a campaign issue heading into the midterms as gun violence rises in the U.S.

The country has seen a wave of gun-related deaths as it reopens amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive for NBC News, firearm deaths increased by 15 percent last month compared to the same period in 2019.

Republicans have attributed the rise in violence to progressive efforts to reform and in some cases direct funds away from police departments. But Democrats say gun policies are at the heart of the issue.

“At the moment there’s so many examples of irresponsible gun ownership, people having easy access to guns. It sort of makes the case,” said University of New Haven criminal justice professor Michael Lawlor, who also served as a Democratic member of the Connecticut House of Representatives.

Democrats point to polling that shows more Americans in favor of stricter gun control regulations. Eighty-four percent of voters, including 77 percent of Republicans, say they support gun buyers having to go through a background check, according to a March Morning Consult poll.

“It’s very much become sort of a triple threat,” said Charlie Kelly, a senior political adviser to the gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety. “It mobilizes voters, it persuades, and it’s also increasingly becoming a litmus test issue where if a candidate is not supportive of gun safety measures, they’re basically disqualified as a choice for a voter.”

The issue has already permeated the campaign trail ahead of the 2022 midterms.

Randy Friese, a trauma surgeon and Democratic member of the Arizona House of Representatives, and Kina Collins, a community organizer and activist in Chicago, have both been affected personally by gun violence and have made the issue a central tenet of their campaigns.

Freise and Collins are running in Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District and Illinois’s 7th Congressional District, respectively. Both districts are considered Democratic-leaning.

Friese gained prominence when he treated former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.) after she was shot during a constituent event in Tucson in 2011.

Sixteen victims and families of those affected by the shooting have endorsed Friese for the seat, and have played an active role in the campaign, raising $20,000 for Friese earlier this month.

“There has really been next to nothing done for years and years,” Friese told The Hill. “Background checks and comprehensive background checks would be wonderful. Can we get there in a two-year term if I am successful? Can I get us there in a two-year term? I sure will try.”

Collins discussed her experience of witnessing a young person shot in front of her childhood home in Chicago.

“Whether you live on the westside of Chicago or in Newtown, Conn., there are still 7-year-olds who are witnessing this epidemic ravage their communities,” she told The Hill.

Chicago has been continuously plagued by gun violence and has been used by both parties to promote their respective stances on guns. Republicans argue that gun violence in the city is connected to Illinois’s strict gun laws, while Democrats say it’s a result of lax gun control laws.

“For far too long, Chicago has been used as a political punching bag,” Collins said. “Most of the guns that are apprehended after a homicide here in the city of Chicago have come from Indiana. So it’s not what’s happening here in the state of Illinois because we’re pushing back, it’s because the surrounding states around us have those looser laws.”

Republicans, on the other hand, have taken a different approach to the spike in gun violence, arguing that it's a result of a lack of law and order.

“Democrats can talk gun control until they’re blue in the face but the problem they face at the ballot box in 2022 is skyrocketing crime in cities and states that they control,” said Republican strategist Ford O’Connell. “Talk of gun control is a distraction to try to hold their base together because when I look at this, the root cause of the skyrocketing crime, outside of coming out of COVID, is really their ‘defund the police’ message.”

The GOP successfully tied a number of Democrats to the "defund the police" movement in the 2020 general election, a tactic some centrist Democrats blame for their narrow House majority.

In New Mexico, state Sen. Mark Moores (R) sought to make crime and safety an issue in that state’s special election to fill the seat once held by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland . Moores highlighted rising crime rates and painted his Democratic opponent, state Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D), as weak on law enforcement, but ultimately lost the race earlier this month.

Still, Republicans see an opportunity with suburban voters living outside of cities with surging gun violence rates.

“This is about safety,” O’Connell added. “People, particularly the voters that maybe Biden picked up in the 2020 election, those suburban voters, when they don’t feel safe, they don’t care about which party is telling them that they’re going to make them more safe. They want someone to have a solution to make them more safe.”

Gun violence is one of many issues that has reignited the debate of the filibuster, a Senate parliamentary tactic used to block pieces of legislation. Sixty votes are needed for legislation to overcome a filibuster, meaning the 50 Democrats in the Senate need 10 Republicans to pass legislation on issues from police reform to gun control.

Both parties have tried to work together on gun reform, but the most recent attempt between Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) ended Wednesday.

Many Democrats argue that the filibuster’s role in making it more difficult to pass gun control initiatives makes eliminating the tactic an important campaign issue as well.

“It’s yet another issue where the filibuster is so clearly exposed as being at fault for why we can’t have stronger gun safety laws,” said former Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee aide Tyler Law. “It’s not promoting bipartisanship, it’s just standing in the way of things that the vast majority of people support.”

Collins told The Hill she supports an end to the filibuster, while Friese’s campaign said he strongly supported filibuster reform in the Senate.

Experts say that gun control and crime will be defining issues going into the midterms, and both have the potential to sink candidates.

“This is going to be a hot topic,” Lawlor said. “You better study up on it if you don’t already have a lot of experience with it, the same with guns.”

View All 24 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

243K+
Followers
24K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabby Giffords
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Kina Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Guns#Shooting#The Gun Violence Archive#Nbc News#Republicans#Democrats#University Of New Haven#Democratic#Americans#Everytown For Gun Safety#Background#The Westside Of Chicago#Covid#Gop#House#Interior
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Harris casts tie-breaking vote to confirm OPM nominee

Vice President Harris returned to the Senate chamber on Tuesday to cast a tie-breaking vote, confirming President Biden 's nominee for the director of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM). Senators voted 50-50 along party lines to confirm Kiran Ahuja as OMP director, after her confirmation was held up by...
PoliticsRockport Pilot

Governor Abbott signs Second Amendment legislation into law

Governor Greg Abbott signed seven pieces of legislation into law Thursday, June 17 to protect Second Amendment Rights in Texas. “Politicians from the federal level to the local level have threatened to take guns from law-abiding citizens - but we will not let that happen in Texas,” said Gov. Abbott. “Texas will always be the leader in defending the Second Amendment, which is why we built a barrier around gun rights this session. These seven laws will protect the rights of law-abiding citizens and ensure that Texas remains a bastion of freedom. Thank you to the Texas Legislature for getting these bills to my desk.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi quashes reports on Jan. 6 select committee

The Democrats' investigative strategy surrounding the Capitol attack of Jan. 6 was thrown into confusion on Tuesday night after party sources mistakenly reported that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was forming a select committee to probe the violent episode. Pelosi, stepping out of her office in the Capitol, rejected that version...
Los Angeles, CAspectrumnews1.com

Homicides, violent crime, gun violence rise in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore told the Police Commission Tuesday that the city has experienced a 50% increase in shooting victims this year compared to the same period last year. A total of 651 people have been shot in Los Angeles year-to-date, compared to 434...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi tells Democrats she will create select committee on Jan. 6 attack

House Democrats will establish a special congressional committee to investigate the deadly Capitol attack of Jan. 6, according to a source familiar with the move. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced the decision to members of the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee on Tuesday evening, the source said, indicating that party leaders have no intention of allowing the episode to pass without a deep dive into its causes.
Politicskcur.org

Missouri Challenges Federal Gun Laws

The law bans state and local law officers from enforcing federal gun laws within the state. "It's an interesting and unusual law because it is more of a political gesture than anything else," says Allen Rostron. But will this law put the state at odds with the federal government? The Department of Justice has requested clarification of the law stating it could "disrupt the working relationship between federal and state law enforcement officers."
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Law firm hired by Lincoln Project clears leaders of wrongdoing

A law firm hired earlier this year by The Lincoln Project to review harassment allegations against one of its co-founders, John Weaver, said it had found no information indicating that leaders of the anti-Trump political group were aware of the accusations before they were reported by news outlets. The Lincoln...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Michigan county pushes for hand recount of 2020 election results

A Michigan county on Tuesday voted in favor of seeking a hand recount of 2020 presidential election results, citing “concerns” and “questions” from constituents on the accuracy of vote tallies. In a 4-3 decision, the Cheboygan County Board of Commissioners voted to send a letter to the Michigan’s elections director...
Arizona StatePosted by
The Hill

10 arrested amid protest outside Sinema's office in Arizona

Ten protesters were arrested outside of Sen. Krysten Sinema's (D) office on Tuesday while demonstrating against her support of the filibuster. AZFamily.com reports that the demonstrators carried signs reading "End the filibuster," "Protect Our Democracy" and "Shame! Shame!" outside of Sinema's Phoenix office. Police were called after the property manager...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Speaker's Lobby to reopen in wake of pandemic, Jan. 6 shooting

The Speaker's Lobby, a hallway lining the south side of the House chamber, is reopening to the media on Tuesday for the first time since it was restricted to only lawmakers and staff at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Named for the portraits of past House Speakers lining its...
Idaho StatePosted by
The Hill

First transgender candidate launches bid for Idaho governor

Melissa Sue Robinson filed the paperwork to run in Idaho’s 2022 gubernatorial election. Robinson, a Democrat, faces multiple Republican challengers, including incumbent Brad Little. She hopes to bring more exposure to the transgender community with her candidacy. Melissa Sue Robinson has thrown her hat into the ring for the 2022...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House GOP to launch climate caucus

House Republicans on Wednesday will launch a caucus aimed at educating its members about climate change. The effort, spearheaded by Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah), won’t endorse particular policies but instead will give members information and new strategies for how to talk about the issue and possibly even change some minds on climate change.