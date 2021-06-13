Cancel
Giuliani accuses Biden of 'caving in to Iran'

By Jordan Williams
The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
© Getty Images

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani lamented a series of foreign policy decisions by President Biden while accusing the president of "caving into Iran" on its nuclear program.

During an interview with John Catsimatidis on his radio show on WABC 770 AM, Giuliani blasted the Biden administration for lifting sanctions on Iranian companies as it resumes indirect negotiations with Tehran over the 2015 nuclear deal.

The State Department has said that lifting the sanctions was unrelated to negations on the Obama-era deal.

“He’s caving in to Iran before Iran even wants to make a deal,” the former personal attorney to then-President Trump said.

“He’s already let a couple of very big Iranian terrorist businesspeople off the hook. He’s already taken sanctions away from Iranian companies that have been dealing in oil,” Giuliani continued. “So, already Iran has gotten [concessions], without giving up anything what they want to get from us. It’s the worst way to negotiate a deal, particularly with a regime of terror.”

Giuliani further blasted the administration for waiving sanctions on the Russian company behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline last month, after concluding there was no way to halt construction of the pipeline.

Meanwhile, TC Energy, the company behind the Keystone XL Pipeline between the U.S. and Canada, officially scrapped its project after Biden revoked a key permit for it.

Giuliani said Biden has displayed a “level of weakness” that he compared to the lead up of the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.

“He’s gone there and displayed a level of weakness that, I don’t know—” Giuliani said.

“I remember years ago when Kennedy did this and made that [same] mistake with Khrushchev. Khrushchev took it as a sign of weakness, and we got the Cuban missile crisis,” he continued. “Well, Kennedy straightened them out then, but I’m not sure that Biden will be able to do it.”

John Catsimatidis is an investor for The Hill

