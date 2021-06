It’s hard to argue against the value of teaching high school-aged students about the history of systematic racism in America, right? Not so for Maureen and Christopher Brophy. These parents from Macungie have sued the East Penn School District, claiming lessons about the Black Lives Matter movement, and specifically about systematic racism, have no place in the classroom. They say those lessons violate their beliefs as Christians. Huh? It’s hard for us to envision Jesus segregating his flock by race or condoning such practices. We thought Christians believed in loving one another regardless of race. Apparently the Brophys’ religion differs from what we have come to understand as Christianity. Now the taxpayers of the East Penn School District must pay the school district solicitor to defend the district against this frivolous and ridiculous lawsuit.