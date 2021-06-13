Superbet Chess Classic 7: Shakh strikes again
Shakhriyar Mamedyarov took down world no. 2 Fabiano Caruana on the bloodiest day yet in Bucharest. Shakh’s 3rd win in a row took him up to world no. 5 on the live rating list and also gave him a 1-point lead going into the final two rounds after co-leader Alexander Grischuk collapsed in time trouble against Levon Aronian. The day’s other winner was Anish Giri, who ground down Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in a drawish ending and later declared “chess is just about luck - there’s really nothing else!”chess24.com