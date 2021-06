Funding awarded to 59 jurisdictions as part of the $1.13 billion investment over the next five years as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. WASHINGTON, D.C. — On June 18, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Health and Human Services awarded 59 jurisdictions with $200 million to bolster support and enhance the disease intervention specialists (DIS) workforce. These awards represent the initial funding of the $1.13 billion investment being made over the next five years, consistent with the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and will provide these jurisdiction public health programs and CDC with the support needed to expand and leverage the valuable work of DIS.