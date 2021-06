College sports fans can be a selfish group of people. When you leave our school and go pro, it's fine...as long as you're a senior. But when players leave early to test the waters, or to enter the draft. We think, they'll be back. They aren't ready yet. Iowa's Joe Wieskamp is once again testing the NBA waters. The senior to be has left the door open just a bit for a return to school. So where does Wiesy stand in the eyes of NBA experts?