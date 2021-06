Leandro and Fernanda Saez didn't have time to make it into the basement before the tornado ripped through their Naperville neighborhood Sunday night. They ran into their son's room on the second floor, grabbed him out of bed and took cover, with Fernanda using her body as a shield. Mere seconds later, her husband said, the windows were blown out, debris was flying through the room, and the door and furniture were falling onto Fernanda, who suffered scratches and bruises on her legs and back. A piece of plywood ended up lodged into the pillow where their son had just been sleeping.