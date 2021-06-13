Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cubs' most catchers; catchers' most games

By JohnW53
Bleed Cubbie Blue
 9 days ago

When newly signed Jose Lobaton steps behind the plate for the first time, he will become the Cubs' fifth catcher this season, joining Willson Contreras, P. J. Higgins, Austin Romine and Tony Wolters. The Cubs still have long way to go to match their Modern Era record of catchers in...

www.bleedcubbieblue.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmie Foxx
Person
Miguel Montero
Person
Mike Gonzalez
Person
Austin Romine
Person
Randy Hundley
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Henry Blanco
Person
Alex Avila
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Joe Girardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Catchers#Modern Era#210th
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBaseaofblue.com

The Most Ridiculous Games in Sports History Part II: Cubs 26, Phillies 23

In May, we looked at the craziness of the 2018 Texas A&M-LSU football shootout that the Aggies won 74-72. This time we’re looking at another high-scoring barnburner—only this time it’s MLB. That football game had a score so high you’d think it was a basketball game. Well this baseball game...
MLBallfans.co

Cubs Sign Catcher Tim Susnara to a Minor League Deal

With P.J. Higgins heading to the 60-day IL (joining Austin Romine there), with Jose Lobaton currently up to back up Willson Contreras, with the team having run through so many catchers already, and heck, with even prospect Miguel Amaya on the Injured List at Double-A, the Cubs just flat out need more catching depth.
MLBbleachernation.com

Cole Hamels is Still a Free Agent – Anyone Know a Team That Needs a Starting Pitcher?

Even before Kohl Stewart, Alec Mills, and Robert Stock had to step into the rotation to cover for some injured starters, the Chicago Cubs had problems. Kyle Hendricks is dependable, sure, but that’s about it. Zach Davies, who’s been awesome lately, is still not a guy you expect to cover a ton of innings (both from start-to-start or over the course of the season). Adbert Alzolay, who’s been a revelation this season, was never expected to approach even 180 innings this year (he maxed out at 120.1 IP back in 2016). And Jake Arrieta and Trevor Williams are going to be inconsistent, even at their best and when they’re healthy.
MLBbleachernation.com

Cubs Injury Notes: Báez’s Hand and Wrist, Pederson’s Back, Marisnick Coming, Steele Bullpenning, More

Always fun to update the many Cubs injury bits …. Javy Báez – left the game yesterday with what was initially described as a sore thumb, but it is actually the whole area, including the wrist: “Javy, just a little bit of something going on with his wrist, where that ball I think hit him off the end (of the bat), sometimes gives you a little jolt in the hand area,” Ross said, per the Daily Herald. “We’ll check him out, see how he is tomorrow. I guess that would be like a hand contusion or a wrist. Just how that ball came off his bat, it looked like it jolted him pretty good.” I would expect Báez to be sitting tonight regardless, and the question is whether he’s the latest position player to hit the Injured List. Here’s hoping not. When he’s out, it’ll either be Sergio Alcantara or Eric Sogard getting starts at short.
MLBz-lane.com

Buster Posey and the Giants Refuse to Fade Away

Look closely and you can still see glory floating like ticker tape in the wind. Anthony DeSclafani tossed a gem June 11 in Washington, finishing what he started for a rare complete game. After the final out, here it came: Catcher Buster Posey walking to the mound to offer the prize that every Giants pitcher wants.
MLBESPN

LEADING OFF: Duvall crushing Cubs, Buxton back from injury

A look at what's happening around the majors today:. Miami's Adam Duvall has been wrecking the Cubs at Wrigley Field this weekend, hitting two homers in consecutive games. He hit a grand slam and a two-run drive in Friday's 10-2 romp, then hit two-run shots in the first and third innings against Jake Arrieta in an 11-1 victory Saturday. Duvall joined Derrek Lee in 2002 and Giancarlo Stanton in 2016 as the only Marlins with back-to-back multi-homer games.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Takes loss in short outing

Arrieta (5-8) took the loss Saturday against the Marlins, allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits across three innings. He fanned five and did not issue a walk. A fielding error by Kris Bryant helped set up a three-run first inning for Miami that was capped off by a two-run long ball by Adam Duvall. A Jose Lobaton passed ball assisted the Marlins in pushing a fourth run across in the second inning before a second two-run homer by Duvall gave Miami a 6-0 lead in the third. While his defense let him down a bit Saturday, the right-hander has now allowed four earned runs in consecutive shaky outings. He'll look to get his first win since May 25 when he takes the ball at some point during next weekend's series at Dodger Stadium.
MLBbleachernation.com

Tigers DFA Catcher Wilson Ramos – A New Back-Up Option for the Cubs?

Could the Cubs move on to their FIFTH back-up catcher this year? Well, a possible upgrade just became available, though an injury recovery kinda confounds the discussion. The Detroit Tigers, having needed a 40-man roster spot and having seen a breakout from Eric Haase and solid work from Jake Rogers, decided to move on from veteran catcher Wilson Ramos, who’d just started a rehab assignment for a back injury. Ramos, 33, was designated for assignment, which means the Tigers can try to trade him or could put him on waivers (more likely), and a team could claim him and the remainder of his $2 million salary. I tend to think he’ll clear waivers, and become a free agent unless a team calls up the Tigers and offers a little something (like, maybe a slight bit of cash above the prorated minimum) in the coming days.
MLBsuperhits935.com

Cubs lose 4-0 to Cleveland

Josh Naylor homered as the Indians shut out the Cubs 4-0 in Chicago. The right fielder launched a two-run shot in the fifth inning for Cleveland. MLB wins leader Aaron Civale was strong on the mound, striking out five over four-and-two-thirds scoreless innings. He exited in the fifth due to a right middle finger injury. Reliever Bryan Shaw took his second win. Cleveland has won six of its last eight.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Kyle Ryan: Returns to minors

Ryan was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Monday. Ryan had his contract selected by the Cubs on Sunday and didn't make an appearance during his lone game on the big-league roster. Adbert Alzolay (finger) was reinstated from the injured list in a corresponding move.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: Willson Ramos is the answer as a backup catcher

The Chicago Cubs are sitting in a tie for first place atop the National League Central standings with the Milwaukee Brewers, which means it’s getting close to trade/acquisition season, and the team doesn’t need to wait. Chicago has multiple areas of need, but one that’s been a revolving door of...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs 2, Marlins 0: Pitching, defense and timely hitting

The Cubs came into this game having scored just 14 runs over their last seven games, losing five of those contests. They didn’t add great offense to that total; Sunday’s game was the eighth straight Cubs game where the team had scored three or fewer runs. Fortunately, thanks to some...
MLBsanjosesun.com

Mills, Cubs bullpen shutout Marlins at Wrigley

Alec Mills pitched five impressive innings, and his bullpen added four perfect frames, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 2-0 win over the visiting Miami Marlins on Sunday afternoon. Mills (3-1) threw a season-high 77 pitches, allowing six hits and no walks, striking out three. Mills, who allowed no extra-base...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks pines for victory

Here at CUB TRACKS NEWS AND NOTES™, we like to keep things brief on the principle that it makes us appear wise. We don’t always, but we like to. Strange game against the Cleveland ball club. Adbert Alzolay got angry, Javier Baez got benched, and the Cubs continued not to score, tuning up for a huge ten-game road trip. Willson Contreras barreled a couple of balls, but they stayed in the park, and nobody was on to take advantage of the two-base knocks. Eric Sogard continued to be anti-clutch.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Pittsburgh Pirates would be perfect trade partners

There seems to be a new stance each week on how the Chicago Cubs should approach the rest of the season. Weeks when the team is playing well has everyone pushing to buy and weeks like we just had, losing series to both the Mets and Marlins, have reporters rationalizing a sell-off. Things are too volatile right now to determine Jed Hoyer’s stance at the end of July, but if the team buys, the intra-division rival Pittsburgh Pirates are actually a team with pieces that could help.
MLBdidthetribewinlastnight.com

Civale Hurt but Tribe and Bullpen Shut Out Cubs; CLE 4, CHC 0

The depleted Cleveland starting rotation took another hit on Monday, but the Indians bullpen picked up the slack to complete a six-hit 4-0 shutout of the Chicago Cubs in the first of two from Wrigley Field. The latest in the growing list of walking wounded for the Tribe is Aaron...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Craig Kimbrel, Ryan, Tepera Andrew Chafin a Lockdown Trio

Cubs’ 3-headed relief monster devouring big innings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Outside of the 2-0 scores, there’s at least one commonality between the Cubs’ last two wins. The Cubs got a lead, and Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel came in and slammed the door late to...