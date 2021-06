I want to start this post with the proverbial “elephant in the room”. What is this elephant, you ask? I’m sure you’ll recognise it as soon as I name it…. I’m talking about the “arrogance” word. When we know we’re good at what we do, and we show it by showing up on social media, developing our businesses as entrepreneurs, applying for higher positions, and so on, we might be looked at funny by people. Some comments that might come up – whether they say it out loud or not: