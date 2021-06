Business leaders in England have demanded more financial help after Boris Johnson pushed back the date for so-called Freedom Day when all Covid restrictions will end.Hospitality industry figures warned that the delay from 21 June to 19 July would be “devastating” for a sector that has been among the hardest hit by the pandemic and which is being forced to operate below capacity during one of the busiest parts of the year.The prime minister said on Monday that rising case numbers and the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus meant it was “sensible to wait a little longer” and...