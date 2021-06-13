Cancel
Iowa State

Iowa voters embraced early voting. Then Republicans rushed to restrict it.

Sioux City Journal
 9 days ago

As prospects for a federal voting rights bill flounder, Iowans who prefer to vote early will likely face more difficulties casting a ballot in the next election. Iowa voters will have less time and fewer options to vote early in person or by mail-in ballot under sweeping changes to Iowa election laws passed this spring — the first in a Republican-backed nationwide push to pass so-called election integrity measures critics warn will disenfranchise voters.

Iowa State
Iowa Elections
Iowa Government
Kim Reynolds
Donald Trump
Republican Party
Presidential Election
POTUS
Politics
U.S. Politics
Elections
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

GOP Ready to Block Elections Bill in Senate Showdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats’ expansive elections and voting bill is all but certain to be rejected in a key test vote in the Senate, providing a dramatic example of Republicans’ use of the filibuster to block legislation and forcing hard questions for Democrats over next steps. The far-reaching proposal,...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Democrats signal a shift toward accepting voter ID laws

Prominent Democrats have increasingly softened their opposition to voter identification requirements in recent days, signaling a new openness to measures that activists have long vilified as an insidious method of keeping minorities from the ballot box. Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams threw her support last...
Presidential ElectionCNBC

Senate Republicans block Democrats' sweeping voting, ethics bill

Senate Republicans blocked a sprawling Democratic voting rights and government ethics bill Tuesday. Democrats have called the For the People Act necessary as GOP-led state legislatures pass a string of restrictive voting laws, while Republicans have framed it as a federal takeover of elections. The GOP has opposed even a...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Why Stacey Abrams is open to Joe Manchin's voting rights proposal

(CNN) — This week Democrats will try to advance a sweeping new voting rights bill in the US Senate. The legislation, which passed the US House of Representatives in March, would enact automatic voter registration, expand early voting, modernize our antiquated voting systems, and restore the voting rights of Americans with prior felony convictions.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Trump World's latest crazy idea could be good for Democrats

(CNN) — Close your eyes and picture this come January 2023. "Speaker of the House: Donald J. Trump." If you are like most Americans, the thought of Trump -- the man who incited an act of "domestic terrorism," as FBI Director Christopher Wray has defined the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol -- as speaker is both appalling and alarming.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Blames Election Loss on Pence Certifying Biden's Win: 'Disappointed'

Former President Donald Trump on Monday said that he could still be in office if Mike Pence had refused to certify President Joe Biden's election win. On January 6, Pence declined Trump's demand that he block the certification by Congress of Biden's election as the 46th U.S. president. In a three-page letter to congressional members, the then-vice president said that he didn't share Trump's belief that he possessed the power to reject Electoral College votes.
Michigan StateAOL Corp

Michigan Republicans pass bills to add voter ID requirements

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans who control the Michigan Senate passed contentious legislation Wednesday that would mandate a photo ID to vote in person and add identity requirements for people who want to vote by mail. The bills, which were sent to the GOP-led House on party-line 19-16 votes, are...
Iowa StateWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Keep Iowa first, GOP leaders in early-voting states say

DES MOINES — Republican party leaders in the four early voting states want to keep Iowa’s presidential caucuses first in the nation. The four state party leaders Tuesday released a joint statement expressing their support for the presidential nominating calendar to remain the same. In order, Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina cast the first choices for president every four years.
Iowa Statecbs2iowa.com

Linn Co. auditor fearful newest Iowa voting law will discourage Iowa voters

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed another voting bill Tuesday. SF568 puts greater restrictions on who can deliver absentee ballots. Under the new law, only family members, someone living in the same household or what the state calls a delivery agent, someone designated to turn in the ballot for disabled people, can deliver up to two absentee ballots to their county's auditor's office.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Obama criticizes Republicans for embracing 2020 falsehoods

Former President Barack Obama said Republicans have been "cowed into accepting" a series of positions that "would be unrecognizable and unacceptable even five years ago or a decade ago," telling CNN's Anderson Cooper he is worried about the state of democracy in the United States in an exclusive interview that aired Monday.