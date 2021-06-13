Port Clinton welcomes 2 new businesses
PORT CLINTON — The Port Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the recent grand openings of two new city-based businesses. • Description: “CrossFit Port Clinton was established in 2021 with a simple goal: to help people of all ages, body types and ability levels enhance their physical and emotional well-being,” according to the owners. "CrossFit classes will provide members with a different workout each time they walk through the doors."sanduskyregister.com