Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Best E3 Deals on Top Games and Gear

By Jess Gre
Wired
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleE3, the annual video game trade show, is a tidal wave of news and trailers for upcoming games. It might still be virtual this year due to the pandemic, but we're seeing more game sales in the wake of these announcements than ever before. Microsoft has its Deals Unlocked sale, Sony has discounts on popular titles, and later this month, we're likely to see the annual Steam Summer Sale. It's a great time to pad out your game library and spend time indoors as temperatures rise this summer.

www.wired.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Xbox Series X#Single Player Games#E3#Xbox One#Steam Summer Sale#Gear#Wired#The Best Ps4 Games#Hyperx Cloud Stinger Core#Norse#Premium Edition#Gta#Valhalla#Viking#Xbox Gift Guide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Grand Theft Auto
News Break
SONY
News Break
Assassin's Creed
Related
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Deals: Xbox E3 2021 Sale Now Live, 500+ Games Discounted

The Xbox E3 2021 sale is here! This year's sale features discounts on over 500 games, bundles and add-ons, available from (technically) Friday, June 11th through Thursday, June 17th. Below, we've highlighted just some of the biggest games included in the sale (of course, there are many others to discover!)....
Video Gameszeldauniverse.net

ZUCast: Gearing Up for E3 2021!

This year’s virtual E3 conference is just around the corner, and we’re all really excited for whatever Nintendo has in store for us on Tuesday! (If you’re listening to this after the Direct, feel free to laugh at our ignorance.) We even brought in a couple of very special guests to talk E3 hype and other stuff, so you’ll definitely want to check out this episode of the ZUCast!
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Deals: All 10+ Classic Xbox Games In The Xbox E3 2021 Sale

The Xbox E3 2021 sale is here! This year's sale features discounts on over 500 games, bundles and add-ons, available from Friday, June 11th through Thursday, June 17th. Below, we've included all 11 (there aren't many!) Xbox 360 and original Xbox games available in the Xbox E3 2021 sale, and fortunately all of them are backwards compatible with Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles.
Video GamesNeowin

Weekend PC Game Deals: E3 specials emerge alongside another coupon

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets. The Humble Store's latest bundle offers a great collection of games centered around open world...
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

PC Demo & E3 2021 gameplay trailer for the top-down Metal Gear-inspired game, UnMetal

Versus Evil has released the E3 2021 gameplay trailer for UnMetal. UnMetal started as a top-down Metal Gear parody game, and is full of MGS hidden references and easter eggs. UnMetal is a 2D stealth/action game (with a bit of humor) where the goal is to escape from an enemy military base. What started as a simple break out ended up being an inside operation to prevent a massive attack against the NATO.
Video Gamesstepphase.com

The top and best iPhone games offline for free

Of course, a lot of mobile games need an internet connection to play. In fact, if you do not want to use the internet connection on your phone to play games. Also, you can choose plenty of offline iPhone games that are equally alluring and engaging. As well as, here are Apple best 10 iPhone games you can play offline.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Xbox Game Pass Dominated E3 2021 In The Best Way, All Confirmed Day One Games

The Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that has, and I say this not as hyperbole, been a game-changer for the industry. Day one launch titles available at no additional cost? A chance for gamers to explore outside of their comfort zone without needing to shell out 60 bucks? It's great, and it's only going to grow from here. That being said, Xbox shared a lot of new Xbox Game Pass additions in its E3 2021 showcase. For those that may have missed out, here's what you need to know.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

The Best Announcements from PC Gaming Show E3 2021

The annual PC Gaming Show returned digitally at E3 2021, making way for various developers to release updates specifically for those RGB infused gamers. A number of post launch updates were also made readily available for PC through demos and surprise launches. This gave audiences plenty of opportunities to bring out their WSAD hands and keep their mice gliding. The event’s show also focused deeper into MMORPGs, dungeon crawlers and strategy – long running genres which shaped the PC gaming’s unique point and click format. Sean “Day9” Plot returned to host the PC Gaming Show with Mica Burton and Frankie Ward. Devbot returned as an AI for an aging starship, with its intergalactic crew tasked with rounding up every review from developers scattered in the wastelands.
Video Gameswhatsthebest.co.uk

Top eleven moments in Xbox + Bethesda Game Showcase E3 2021

All eyes were on the Xbox + Bethesda Game Showcase. Following the Microsoft-Zenimax purchase in 2020, how exactly Bethesda and Xbox would be working together has been a hot topic. Will all the new titles be exclusives, will they all be on Game Pass, what does this mean for Sony?
Video Gamesa90skid.com

The Top 5 Most Underrated Games of the Xbox E3 2021 Show

Halo: Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Starfield were some of the big-name games at Microsoft/Bethesda’s E3 2021 presentation, looking better than ever. That said, with 30 different games shown during their 90-minute stream, there are some games that might’ve slipped past you. Between stellar indies, long-awaited sequels, and a few big-budget games that show immense promise, Xbox offered more than just the standard E3 fare this year. To highlight those lesser-discussed games that we’re especially excited for, we’ve whipped up a quick list of the top five most underrated games at the Xbox E3 2021 show. If you’re sick of seeing the same AAA, big-budget trailers, check out some of these titles.
Video Gamesinputmag.com

Two of the best ‘Star Wars’ games are 62% off thanks to E3

E3 is the premier event of the summer for gaming and while this year’s conference has been fully virtual, a number of announcements sent shockwaves through the internet. Just yesterday, a new trailer dropped for Halo Infinite and Square Enix announced they would be releasing a Guardians of the Galaxy game in collaboration with Marvel. With every huge video game expo, typically comes some sort of sale to match.
Businessdweb.news

Top Gaming Brand Turtle Beach Announces Entry Into Game Controllers and Gaming Simulation Hardware at E3 2021

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) today announced its entry into two large and rapidly growing gaming accessory markets – game controllers and gaming simulation hardware. At E3 2021, the Company revealed two groundbreaking products developed under its best-selling Turtle Beach brand and provided details for the all-new Designed for Xbox.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Guilty Gear Strive With Best Fighting Game Debut on Steam Since Mortal Kombat 11

Guilty Gear Strive turned out to be a real bestseller on Steam. Among fighting games, it was the best debut since Mortal Kombat 11. As it does every Monday, Valve released a weekly list of biggest (by revenue) bestsellers on Steam. It brought many surprises, the biggest of which is the fact that the sales leader turned out to be Guilty Gear: Strive. The new installment of the fighting game series by Arc System Works debuted on June 11, and its two releases took first and third place in the list.
Video GamesArs Technica

Forget trailers: The best upcoming games we played at this year’s E3

As the dust begins to settle from another hype-filled series of gaming announcements, timed for what used to be known as "E3," one thing stands out: folks in the press, like myself, have fewer ways to go hands-on with the biggest publishers' wares and tell you what stands out. Carefully staging bluster is easy; getting Ars Technica staffers to agree that the games in question are fun or interesting to play is not.
Video Gamesvg247.com

E3 2021 Wrap-up: The best games and the biggest disappointments

We gather to discuss the highs and lows of E3 2021, including the re-reveal of Breath of the Wild 2, plus the Xbox Showcase. E3 2021 is over, yet you might be wondering if it even began, what with most publishers barely showing up and Sony not taking part at all. This year’s “event” has felt rather weak when compared to previous years, but we’ve still had a number of great-looking games get announced.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

The best VR game trailers we saw at E3

For those VR fans watching E3 hoping for tons of new trailers and exciting announcements, especially from big publishers and developers, well... there really wasn't much to speak of on the main (virtual) show floors. Even UploadVR's E3 showcase wasn't exactly bursting at the seams with new game announcements or...
Video Gameshypefresh.co

E3 Top 5 Video Game Releases for Square Enix

Square Enix had their presentation for E3 on. During the presentation, the company announced some exciting, emerging games. Here’s the top 5 releases announced by Square Enix in 2021. 1. Guardians of the galaxy (Square Enix) Description. It’s a story-driven single-player game that tells its own “Guardians of the Galaxy”...