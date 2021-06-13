The Best E3 Deals on Top Games and Gear

Halo: Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Starfield were some of the big-name games at Microsoft/Bethesda’s E3 2021 presentation, looking better than ever. That said, with 30 different games shown during their 90-minute stream, there are some games that might’ve slipped past you. Between stellar indies, long-awaited sequels, and a few big-budget games that show immense promise, Xbox offered more than just the standard E3 fare this year. To highlight those lesser-discussed games that we’re especially excited for, we’ve whipped up a quick list of the top five most underrated games at the Xbox E3 2021 show. If you’re sick of seeing the same AAA, big-budget trailers, check out some of these titles.