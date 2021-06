Israel’s parliament votes in an eight-party coalition government led by ultranationalist Naftali Bennett. Israel’s parliament has voted in a new government, ending rightwing stalwart and five-time premier Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year grip on power, South Korean shipbuilders and sea freight companies will seek to raise billions of dollars via stock market listings in the second half of 2021 as the industries enjoy a global trade rebound, leaders of the G7 countries back a western rival to China’s Belt and Road Initiative to help developing countries tackle climate change.Plus, the FT’s global China editor, James Kynge, reports on how China’s smart city surveillance technology is being used around the world, and the growing backlash.