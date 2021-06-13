American Gastroenterological Association Foundation Invites Applications for Digestive Cancer Research

In partnership with the Henry Luce Foundation, the First Nations Development Institute is inviting applications for the 2022 Luce Indigenous Knowledge Fellowship. The goal of the fellowship is to identify, support, and convene Native American knowledge holders and knowledge makers who embody exceptional creativity and progressive and critical thinking, and who have the potential to significantly move forward their fields in ways that will ultimately lead to broad, transformative impacts for Native American communities and beyond. The program works to support Native individuals who are engaged in the creation and dissemination of knowledge that advances their respective field or area of expertise. To that end, ten two-year fellowships of $75,000 each will be awarded to outstanding Native American knowledge holders and knowledge makers engaged in meaningful work that benefits Indigenous people through the program.