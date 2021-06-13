Cancel
Cancer

American Gastroenterological Association Foundation Invites Applications for Digestive Cancer Research

 10 days ago

The American Gastroenterological Association Foundation invites applications for its AGA-Caroline Craig Augustyn & Damian Augustyn Award in Digestive Cancer. The award will provide a single grant of $40,000 to an early career investigator who currently holds a federal or non-federal career development award devoted to conducting research relevant to the pathogenesis, prevention, diagnosis, or treatment of digestive cancer. Applicants performing any type of research (basic, translational, clinical) relevant to digestive disorders can apply. Applicants who are physician-scientists, female, or from racial/ethnic groups underrepresented in biomedical research are strongly encouraged to apply.

#Biomedical Research#United States#Aga#Digestive Cancer#Mbbs#Nih
CancerMedicalXpress

Researchers identified the protein responsible for cancer's aggressiveness

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men, according to the American Cancer Society. It's also one of the trickiest cancers to diagnose and treat. But new research from the University of Georgia has identified a protein that appears to prevent the cancer from spreading to and colonizing the bone, providing a new target for future therapeutics.
Cancersevendaysvt.com

UVM Students Contribute to Groundbreaking Cancer Research

Significant advances in the fight against cancer aren't always made by a single inspired scientist; often they're accomplished by a team. The University of Vermont Cancer Center excels at supporting and promoting team science. Sometimes, those teams even include undergraduate students at UVM. During their time at "Groovy UV," alumnae...
Delaware StateInside Nova

Del. Hope lauded by American Cancer Society

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) has presented Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) with its 2021 Distinguished Advocacy Award. “We honor Del. Hope for his tireless work to save lives and protect...
CancerEverydayHealth.com

Cancer News Digest: Latest Developments in Cancer Research and Treatment for May 2021

News breaks in the cancer arena all the time. Sometimes it’s big — like word that a breakthrough drug has increased survival for a hard-to-treat cancer. Sometimes it’s smaller. Any of it may matter to you and your family as you navigate your cancer journey. We do our best to keep you up-to-date with a monthly roundup of some of the most significant recent cancer news.
Campbell County, TNLaFollette Press

Offroad ride benefits cancer association

The Royal Blue ATV Rangers had a record-breaking year for their annual ride to benefit the Campbell County Cancer Association. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account. If you have any problems...
Charitiesphilanthropynewsdigest.org

Field Hall Foundation Invites Applications for Older Adult Programs in New York State

The Field Hall Foundation is accepting LOIs for its fall 2021 grant cycle. The foundation funds programs and projects that directly impact low-income and vulnerable older adults and their caregivers in the following areas: food insecurity; home-based care services; respite and support services for spouses/relatives caring for older adults at home; safety and security; social work/case management; and transportation options for older adults, caregivers, or home health aides.
Charitiesphilanthropynewsdigest.org

Meyer Foundation Invites Applications for Just and Equitable COVID-19 Recovery

The Meyer Foundation partners with organizations and projects that build the power of communities to reimagine, recreate, and reform systems in the pursuit of racial and economic justice. According to the foundation, COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted Black, indigenous, immigrant, Latinx, and other communities of color; therefore, the foundation is working...
Rochester, NYwestsidenewsny.com

Pancreatic Cancer Association announces educational scholarship fund

The Pancreatic Cancer Association of WNY announces a new educational scholarship for families affected by pancreatic cancer. The Michael F. Contestabile Memorial Scholarship (MFC Memorial Scholarship) is a one-time grant of $1,000 being awarded annually to a graduating high school senior(s) residing in the areas of Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse, and surrounding counties who has suffered the death of a biological parent(s) due to pancreatic cancer. The grant is to ease the financial burden of higher education costs. Applications may be downloaded from the agency’s website, www.pcawny.org, and are due by July 9, 2021.
Cancerhealio.com

Friends of Cancer Research recognizes oncologist as one of top cancer leaders in US

Friends of Cancer Research named Edward S. Kim, MD, MBA, FACP, FASCO, one of the top cancer leaders in the nation. Kim — a HemOnc Today Editorial Board member — is physician-in-chief with City of Hope Orange County and vice physician-in-chief for City of Hope National Medical Center. He is recognized for his expertise in lung cancer.
CharitiesGrand Rapids Business Journal

Hospitality group raising funds for cancer research

Greenleaf Hospitality Group is partnering with Hockey For Life to raise funds for cancer research and to provide services to those currently fighting the disease. Hockey For Life’s primary goal is to raise money for the American Cancer Society. By partnering with local businesses like Greenleaf Hospitality Group (GHG), Hockey for Life wishes to tell local communities they are not fighting cancer alone.
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

American Medical Association's House of Delegates wants long-COVID research

The nation's top physician's group on Wednesday called for policies to better diagnose and treat long-haul COVID-19 and endorsed guidelines for guiding any future vaccine mandates and credentials. Driving the news: The American Medical Association's House of Delegates, which represent the nation's doctors, called for tools to improve the assessment, diagnosis, and awareness of post-viral syndromes.
Hermon, MEfoxbangor.com

Sheep for a Cure raises money for cancer research

HERMON — Maple Crest Farm held Sheep for a Cure to raise money to fight against cancer. During the event, people could watch sheep get sheared, wool be knitted and they could go to different supporting vendors to buy an assortment of different products. “I just want to thank everybody...
CancerAnniston Star

JSU board member to be honored by cancer research group

First his brother and his sister struggled with it. Then, it killed another of his sisters. But Jacksonville State University Board of Trustees chair Randy Jones isn’t letting cancer take anyone else without a fight. Radiation Oncology Acceleration Research, a Birmingham-based nonprofit that raises money for cancer research at UAB...
Charitiesphilanthropynewsdigest.org

BrightFocus Foundation Invites Letters of Intent for Macular Degeneration Research

Founded in 1973, the BrightFocus Foundation supports research to end Alzheimer's disease, macular degeneration, and glaucoma. To advance this mission, the foundation is inviting LOIs for its Macular Degeneration Research Grants program. Grants will be awarded in three categories:. Postdoctoral Fellowship Program — Grants of up to $200,000 for as...
Agriculturephilanthropynewsdigest.org

First Nations Development Institute Invites Applications for Luce Indigenous Knowledge Fellowship

In partnership with the Henry Luce Foundation, the First Nations Development Institute is inviting applications for the 2022 Luce Indigenous Knowledge Fellowship. The goal of the fellowship is to identify, support, and convene Native American knowledge holders and knowledge makers who embody exceptional creativity and progressive and critical thinking, and who have the potential to significantly move forward their fields in ways that will ultimately lead to broad, transformative impacts for Native American communities and beyond. The program works to support Native individuals who are engaged in the creation and dissemination of knowledge that advances their respective field or area of expertise. To that end, ten two-year fellowships of $75,000 each will be awarded to outstanding Native American knowledge holders and knowledge makers engaged in meaningful work that benefits Indigenous people through the program.
Agriculturehoards.com

Holstein Association USA’s Research Grant Program Accepting Applications

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. Holstein Association USA’s Research Grant Program provides funding to universities and non-profits in the United States performing research studies that benefit the profitability of Holstein cows. Principal investigators with eligible projects are invited to apply until the August 16, 2021 deadline.