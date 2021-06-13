American Gastroenterological Association Foundation Invites Applications for Digestive Cancer Research
The American Gastroenterological Association Foundation invites applications for its AGA-Caroline Craig Augustyn & Damian Augustyn Award in Digestive Cancer. The award will provide a single grant of $40,000 to an early career investigator who currently holds a federal or non-federal career development award devoted to conducting research relevant to the pathogenesis, prevention, diagnosis, or treatment of digestive cancer. Applicants performing any type of research (basic, translational, clinical) relevant to digestive disorders can apply. Applicants who are physician-scientists, female, or from racial/ethnic groups underrepresented in biomedical research are strongly encouraged to apply.philanthropynewsdigest.org