IHOP Introduces New Restaurant Concept: Impact on Real Estate

Troy Guard and the TAG Restaurant Group announce two new concepts coming to Milepost Zero, McGregor Square’s new food hall: Tiny Giant Sushi and Little Chingones. Both expect to open on July 1, 2021. Tiny Giant Sushi is a non-traditional sushi concept, harkening back to TAG Restaurant Group’s TAG Raw Bar Days, where guests can expect the unexpected. Taking inspiration from Guard’s upbringing in Hawaii, the concept has a smaller, very focused menu featuring traditional ingredients with that special Troy Guard Twist. Menu will include a selection of Temaki (hand rolls), Maki, Nigiri, and sharing sides. Guests can look forward to some truly “Troy” selections like the Kelp Roll with Chopped Salmon, Hamachi and Tuna; the Hawaiian staple, SPAM Temaki; Yamagobo (Japanese pickled burdock root) Maki; and Charlie Guard Poke, named for Troy’s Dad. Little Chingones is a scaled down version of Guard’s popular Mexican concept Los Chingones, and like its big brother, Little Chingones is Chef Troy Guard's take on "badass" Mexican - sassy, spicy, sometimes irreverent, always an adventure. The concept is inspired by Chef Troy Guard's teen years, growing up with his siblings in the coastal metropolis of San Diego. At Little Chingones, guests will be able to enjoy popular items like their signature tacos, the crowd-favorite nachos, and burritos (naked or regular, and the NEW Burrito Bowl) in a quick service model—perfect for working lunches, pre-(baseball) gaming, happy hours and everything in between.