Iowa State

Week in Iowa: Recap of news from across the state

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRefugee children brought to Iowa: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office said 19 refugee children were flown to Des Moines and transported to sponsor families last month, despite her previous rejection of a federal request that immigrant children be housed in Iowa. Reynolds’ office said the federal government on multiple occasions denied the April 22 flight was part of a federal refugee settlement program, but on May 21 confirmed that it was. Reynolds said she and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, both Republicans, have joined Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s call for a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on immigration issues at the U.S.-Mexico border. Refugee children also were recently settled in Tennessee.

