Gardening

How to grow thyme

homesandgardens.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearn how to grow thyme at home, and you will always have a supply of this versatile herb, which has a uniquely earthy flavor that complements so many different foods. 'Thyme is one of the most useful and cheerful plants to have in a garden,' says Judith Hann, in her book Herbs: Delicious Recipes and Growing Tips to Transform Your Food. 'I plant thyme alongside other plants which flower at the same time in early summer, just for its looks alone.'

