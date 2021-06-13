Jorge Polanco homers, drives in three runs as Twins beat Astros, 5-2

Cruz went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's win over the Rangers. Cruz delivered his 15th homer of the season in the fourth inning off Kolby Allard, a key blast that would tie a game the Twins would go on to win. The veteran slugger continues to provide value at the plate with his power, but he's also hitting .299 with an impressive .931 OPS. He's also hit safely in six straight games and in 13 of the Twins' last 14 contests, which translates to an impressive .388 average across the month of June.