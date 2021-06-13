Cancel
Jorge Polanco homers, drives in three runs as Twins beat Astros, 5-2

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJorge Polanco hit a two-run home run and finished with three RBI in the Minnesota Twins’ 5-2 victory over the Houston Astros. Miguel Sanó also drove in a run for Minnesota.

