You’ve probably seen his impressive dangles on social media, but now’s your chance to get to know the star behind the moves!. Washiiyeh Jeannotte, a nine-year-old indigenous boy from Rapid Lake, Quebec, has quickly gained notoriety for his impressive hockey videos that have caught the internet by storm. Our own Jesse Pollock had the chance to catch up with ‘Wash’ (as he’s known as by his friends and family), along with his father Andrew to discuss the sacrifices the Jeannotte makes for Wash to play hockey and what it means to be indigenous both on, and off the ice. Wash is a true star and handled this one like a pro!