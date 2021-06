It is finally that time of the year when the farmer’s markets are brimming over with fresh produce. There are lots to choose from, but peppers and tomatoes are my favorites. I have tried a home garden for years, but when you add up what it costs to keep a garden going in south Mississippi, it’s a whole lot cheaper to buy at the market. There is the cost of the bedding plants themselves, fertilizer, and the chemicals you need to fend off early blight, rust and the funguses that are so common down here. Unless you are a much better gardener than I am (and I am sure many of you are), the market is also where you should be buying produce.