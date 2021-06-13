Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok video from ex-inmate breaks down how to make prison cheesecake—and people can’t wait to try

By Breanna Robinson
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gbCqo_0aSsffAP00
(Photo courtesy of @hollywood_jones810/ TikTok)

A former prisoner on TikTok has shown the way he used to make delicious cheesecakes with few ingredients and utensils while in jail.

Uploaded by @hollywood_jones810, he divulged step-by-step instructions on making a prison-style cheesecake without an oven or inexpensive ingredients.

The ingredients are: Snickers, powdered milk, honey buns, vanilla cream cookies, water, and cream cheese, which can all be acquired behind bars.

To make the cheesecake, he said you need to separate the cream from the cookies, putting the cookies aside in one bowl and the cream in another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=079GXa_0aSsffAP00
Cookies separated from cream (Photo courtesy of @hollywood_jones810/TikTok)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dNX7J_0aSsffAP00
Cream separated from cookies (Photo courtesy of @hollywood_jones810/TikTok)

Then, in the same bowl you have the cookies in, crush them up to your desired consistency to make them into a nice crunch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2srnR9_0aSsffAP00
Crushing the cookies (Photo courtesy of @hollywood_jones810/TikTok)

Next, you’re going to add the honey buns to the crushed cookie mix. Pour a little bit of water into the mixture and knead it with your hands to make a dough ball.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IQgsl_0aSsffAP00
Honey buns added to mixture (Photo courtesy of @hollywood_jones810/TikTok)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UlHnY_0aSsffAP00
Cookie mixture dough (Photo courtesy of @hollywood_jones810/TikTok)

Add more water if you need to. Afterwards, place the dough on a flat surface and roll out the dough to look like a pizza pie.

Next, you’re going to mix the cream separated from the cookies earlier with powdered milk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m0Iqz_0aSsffAP00
Cookie cream and powdered milk mix (Photo courtesy of @hollywood_jones810/TikTok)

Once the cream and powdered milk are mixed, add cream cheese and Snickers. Mix it again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q4PXZ_0aSsffAP00
Cookie cream, powdered milk, cream cheese, and Snicker mix (Photo courtesy of @hollywood_jones810/TikTok)

Lastly, spread the cream mixture over the dough and let it sit for two hours before serving. That’s it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U2bkv_0aSsffAP00
Spread cookie cream mix on dough (Photo courtesy of @hollywood_jones810/TikTok)

2.2 million views and over 3,500 comments later, it’s safe to say people were intrigued and also eager to hit stores to grab the ingredients for themselves to try.

“This is hella creative,” wrote a commenter.

“That high-key looks good af,” wrote another commenter.

”You jail guys need to come together and open a restaurant lmaooo like ‘THE LAST O.G.’”

The TikToker, who has 15,600 followers on the platform, is a self-taught chef and motivational speaker per his bio.

Other platforms such as YouTube highlight other content creators who have been incarcerated recreating food combinations they tried, such as prison fudge and prison burritos.

Watch the full prison cheesecake video here.

View All 59 Commentsarrow_down
Indy100

Indy100

34K+
Followers
2K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktoker#Cheesecakes#Prison#Cream Cheese#Food Drink#Hollywood Jones810#Tiktoker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
POPSUGAR

This Genius Hack From TikTok Gets Excess Salt Out of Food, and, Um, Who Knew?

The more time we spend on TikTok, the more we realize there's a hack for just about everything. Want to take a drab photo to the next level? Try this photo editing tip. Looking for a way to make oversize jeans fit? There's a simple fix for that. How about if you want to learn how to really clean your house? Yup, we've got tricks for that, too. And now, what if you put too much salt in a meal and you have no idea how to fix it? While it might seem like there's no coming back from that mistake to save your meal, lo and behold, there's a hack for that, and it's nothing short of genius.
Food & Drinksgoodhousekeeping.com

People Are Putting Mustard On Their Watermelon So Of Course I Had To Try It

Another day, another random food trend taking over the depths of the internet. This time, that trend involves watermelon and mustard, so it's safe to say we've all officially lost our marbles. It all went down on TikTok as some of the best chaos does and even Lizzo went ahead and tried it out so, of course, I had to try it too. I'd follow Lizzo into the dark after all.
Theater & DancePosted by
Daily Dot

No, a little girl wasn’t beheaded in this viral TikTok—someone else might’ve been though

A viral decapitation video that appears to show a little girl losing her head may not be exactly what it appears to be. Originally posted to TikTok by creator @Mayenggo3, the video has been taken down and the account put on private, according to Heavy. However, it is being shared via other profiles, prompting worry and warning from parents, at least one of whom has contacted a news outlet to warn others of the video’s prevalence on a platform heavily populated by children.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Chick-fil-A worker reveals ‘secret I bet you didn’t know’ in viral TikTok

A TikToker going behind the scenes at Chick-fil-A posted a video to the platform featuring an “innovation.”. TikToker Alex Guerrero (@alexg_14) uploaded a video to the platform several weeks ago. He’s gathered nearly 20 million views and 2.2 million likes along the way with a short video that shows, as he put it, “a secret I bet you didn’t know” about the fast-food outlet.