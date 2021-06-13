Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
David Dinkins

Celebrating Edmund W. Gordon

By Eric Tucker
gettingsmart.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Soliloquy on Viewing the Life of Professor Edmund W. Gordon from the First Decade of His Second Century. “Dr. Edmund W. Gordon has been one of the leading intellectuals in the field of education for longer than I have been alive. I have the privilege of counting him as one of my mentors and guides for over 30 years. From the first time I met him at Yale University, I was impressed not only by his towering intellect but his warmth, compassion, and humanity. As a young scholar just beginning my career in academia, I learned through his example that intellectual greatness does not have to be accompanied by arrogance and self-centeredness. Throughout his long distinguished career, Dr. Gordon has demonstrated a deep commitment to using his scholarship in service of justice and the betterment of society. For this reason, the 100th anniversary of his birth is a moment when I and countless others must give thanks for all that Edmund W. Gordon has done, personally and professionally, to advance education and justice.”

www.gettingsmart.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Science And Technology#School Of Education#Harlem Children#Time#Fortune#Jamaican#Spanish#Howard University#Columbia University#Teachers College
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Dinkins
Person
W.e.b. Du Bois
Related
EducationMidland Reporter-Telegram

At 100 years old, Edmund Gordon thinks the key to schooling starts at home

Edmund Gordon has been thinking about child well-being for a long time. A respected scholar, a founding father of the Head Start preschool program and expert on educational testing, Gordon has been called the premier Black psychologist of his generation. He has published 18 books and is an emeritus professor at not one, but two Ivy League schools - Yale University and Teachers College at Columbia.
CollegesBoston University

Faculty Research Spotlight Article – Dr. Joshua Goodman

Interviewed by Yu-shan Huang (BU Wheelock ’21) Dr. Joshua Goodman is an Associate Professor of Education and Economics at Boston University, where he works as an applied microeconomist on labor economics and education policy. Dr. Goodman’s work has been published in peer-reviewed outlets such as the Quarterly Journal of Economics,...
Seattle, WASeattle University

School of Law Welcomes New Faculty, Including Our New President

As the incoming president of Seattle University, beginning July 1, 2021, Peñalver will also hold an appointment as a tenured law professor. He joins Seattle U from Cornell University, where he has been the Allan R. Tessler Dean since 2014, serving as the first Latino dean of an Ivy League law school.
SocietyEmory Wheel

School of Medicine offers formal apology to Dr. Marion Hood

In 1959, Dr. Marion G. Hood received a letter denying him consideration for admission from the Emory School of Medicine because he is Black. The school hosted a conversation with Hood in Convocation Hall June 17 to apologize for the school’s discrimination against Hood and other Black applicants who were denied a chance of admission during this time nearly 61 years after he received that letter.
Sciencegatech.edu

Andrés García Receives Distinguished Professor Award

Vision. Collaboration. Innovation. The qualities for which Georgia Tech has become so well-known were embodied in people like Bob Nerem, founding director of the Parker H. Petit Institute for Bioengineering and Bioscience (IBB) from 1995 to 2009, Parker H. Petit Distinguished Chair for Engineering in Medicine, and Institute professor emeritus until his death in March 2020.
SocietyCollege of William and Mary

W&M APIM Professionals : Celebrating and Strengthening our Community

Join the W&M community as we bring together Asian-Pacific Islander-Middle Eastern professionals to discuss overcoming career challenges and their thoughts on the current environment for the APIM community on June 17 at noon ET. W&M alumnus Clem Cheng ’86, SVP of HR at Comcast will moderate the discussion with fellow...
FestivalWashington Post

Washington Post Live marks Juneteenth with conversations featuring historian Annette Gordon-Reed, White House Council of Economic Advisers Chair Cecilia Rouse and Ariel Investments Co-CEO John W. Rogers Jr.

Washington Post Live will mark Juneteenth with new programming in its “Race in America: History Matters” series, featuring conversations with historian Annette Gordon-Reed on Friday, June 18 at 12:00pm ET about her new book “On Juneteenth” and director/producer Dawn Porter on Thursday, June 17 at 2:00pm ET about National Geographic Documentary Films’ “Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer” on the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and the racial violence that preceded it. Post journalist and Oklahoma native DeNeen Brown, who is a contributing reporter in the documentary, will join the discussion with Porter.
Collegesmit.edu

Grace Moore ’21 receives Michel David-Weill Scholarship

Grace Moore ’21, a recent graduate of the MIT Department of Materials Science and Engineering (DMSE), is the first from MIT to receive the prestigious Michel David-Weill Scholarship, which provides funding for graduate study at Sciences Po in Paris, France. The scholarship carries an approximate monetary value of $80,000 and covers the cost of tuition and living expenses.
Rochester, NYrit.edu

RIT/NTID names Jill Bradbury chair of Performing Arts department

The Department of Performing Arts at Rochester Institute of Technology’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf has named Jill Bradbury as chairperson and professor. Prior to her role, Bradbury was a member of the English department faculty at Gallaudet University. She also taught at RIT/NTID in both the Department of Liberal Studies and Department of Cultural and Creative Studies.
Arizona Stateasu.edu

Remembering Associate Professor Daniel Brouwer

Daniel Brouwer, associate professor of rhetorical studies at Arizona State University's Hugh Downs School of Human Communication, passed away unexpectedly on May 26 at the age of 51. In his 21-year career at ASU, Brouwer was an award-winning teacher and mentor, researcher and treasured colleague. In the communication discipline, he...
Collegestalkbusiness.net

Kincaid named acting UA chancellor during search for next campus boss

Bill Kincaid, the managing associate general counsel at the University of Arkansas, has been named acting University of Arkansas chancellor following the sudden resignation last week of former Chancellor Dr. Joseph Steinmetz. University of Arkansas System President Dr. Donald Bobbitt said Monday (June 21) that Kincaid will serve in the...
Economytalkbusiness.net

Women in Business: Terisa Riley

Education: B.A., communications, University of Missouri; M.A., higher education, University of Missouri; Ph.D., higher education and research, Saint Louis University. Professional background: Riley spent more than 25 years serving in virtually every facet of higher education, from academics to administration, before taking the helm as the first woman chancellor at UAFS on July 1, 2019. She is a member of several boards including Fort Smith United Way and U.S. Marshals Museum and is a member of the University of Arkansas System Racial Equity Task Force. She also chairs the UA System’s Workday Steering Committee.
Baltimore, MDloyola.edu

Loyola celebrates the life of Paul Lukacs, Ph.D., associate professor emeritus of English

Paul Lukacs, Ph.D., associate professor emeritus of English, passed away on June 15, 2021. He was 65. Lukacs began teaching at Loyola in 1981 while he was still a graduate student at Johns Hopkins University. In 1984 he was named assistant professor of English and was tenured and promoted to associate professor in 1991. Lukacs specialized in American literature. While at Loyola he co-chaired the University’s successful Phi Beta Kappa application, directed the Honors Program, served on the Board of Rank and Tenure, directed the Leuven program and Center for the Humanities, served on Loyola Conference, and chaired the English department for 18 years.
San Francisco, CAciis.edu

CIIS Names Dr. S. Brock Blomberg as Next President

San Francisco, CA: California Institute of Integral Studies announced today that it has selected S. Brock Blomberg, PhD, as its sixth President. He will begin serving on September 1. “In a highly competitive applicant pool, Brock Blomberg’s commitment to mission-driven higher education, and his success in advancing equity, diversity, and...
Clinton, NYhamilton.edu

Nathan Goodale Promoted to Professor

Hamilton President David Wippman announced the promotion of Associate Professor of Anthropology and Associate Dean of Faculty Nathan Goodale to the rank of professor, effective July 1. An interdisciplinary practitioner of scientific anthropological archaeology, he also teaches within the Geoarchaeology Program and currently directs the Digital Arts Program. He earned...
Collegesualrpublicradio.org

Acting Chancellor Named At University Of Arkansas Following Resignation

Bill Kincaid, the managing associate general counsel at the University of Arkansas, has been named acting University of Arkansas chancellor following the sudden resignation last week of former Chancellor Dr. Joseph Steinmetz. University of Arkansas System President Dr. Donald Bobbitt said Monday that Kincaid will serve in the acting role...
Agriculturecsuchico.edu

Professor Receives Fulbright Scholar Award To Teach and Study Agricultural Best Practices in Turkey

California State University, Chico is pleased to announce that Lee Altier, professor of agriculture, has been awarded a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award for the fall 2021 academic semester from the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board. One of the most widely recognized and prestigious scholarships in the world, the Fulbright will allow Altier to travel to Izmir, Turkey, in fall 2021 to join Ege University’s agriculture faculty as a visiting professor.