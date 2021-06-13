Feast of film promised at The Brunton

This story picks up right where "We know what we are but not what we might be", leaves off. Nichole, daughter of June Osborne, has been kidnapped. June has been living with Serena and her daughter Hannah in Nova Scotia, where Serena brought them when she got them all out of Gilead. It was revealed in Part 1, Midnight, that Serena had been an undercover spy on a long term, deep cover assignment in Gilead. After 16 years of undercover work, Serena's heart intervened, and she fell for June, her assigned Handmaid. June asked her to escape with her and Serena agreed, Now that they are free, Serena is readjusting from her life in Gilead to trying to come back to the person she once was--one of Canada's top spies. The persona of Mrs. Waterford--volatile and nasty on her better days--has become someone ingrained in her, and it's taking a lot of psychological counseling and intervention to try to keep her on an even keel. The couple finally seem to be on solid footing, and ready to start their life together, when tragedy strikes. May be helpful to read Part 1 and Part 2 of the Series first.