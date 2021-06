“John Bercow Defects To Labor,” reads the Guardian headline. Did ever a scoop offer less reason to “stop the presses”? Too many Tories will admit, however, that the former Speaker of the House of Commons is not the only Conservative whose adherence to principle is honored more in the breach. Disraeli satirized their opportunism in 1844. “Tory men and Whig measures,” he declared in “Coningsby.” For such perfidy, Dizzy two years later brought down his own leader, Sir Robert Peel.