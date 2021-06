A trade deal between the UK and Australia will deliver minimal benefit to the UK economy while posing significant risks to UK farmers, industry leaders and trade experts have warned.The government announced an agreement in principle on a pact with Australia on Tuesday. Boris Johnson said that the UK’s first major post-Brexit trade agreement would create “fantastic opportunities” for the UK.However, many of the details have yet to be finalised and farmers fear that the terms mean they will be undercut by cheap imports.Animal welfare campaigners also said the deal would allow low-welfare products such as beef treated with hormones...