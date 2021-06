We know that many celebrities took the opportunity to do things during lockdown on the lowdown, which in other circumstances would have seen them the centre of attention of the world's media. It seems that Elizabeth Olsen may be one of them, as during an interview she seemed to reveal that she has been married to partner Robbie Arnett - without actually revealing that she has been married. Marvel's Scarlet Witch was partaking in an interview with Kaley Cuoco for Varitey's series, Actors on Actors. During a section when Olsen was delivering some real-life anecdotes, she seemed to nonchalantly drop into the conversation that she now has a husband.