Domestic abuse recorded by the police in Scotland, 2019-20 This bulletin presents statistics on domestic abuse, based on details of incidents and crimes recorded by Police Scotland in 2019-20. Domestic abuse recorded by the police does not reveal the incidence of all domestic abuse committed in Scotland, as not all incidents are reported to the police. These figures are used to inform policy and, in conjunction with findings on partner abuse from the Scottish Crime and Justice Survey (see Chapter 3), are used to assess the extent and nature of domestic abuse in Scotland.