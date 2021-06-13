Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Movie Review: Synchronic

By Mike Rubin
emsworld.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSynchronic is a 2020 sci-fi picture about two paramedics, one of whom is a time traveler. Sweet. Let’s do a little time traveling ourselves—back to when I thought I’d rented an EMS film. I was two-thirds through that DVD before the story started to make sense. I don’t think that’s...

www.emsworld.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Jeremy Renner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Review#Sci Fi#Italian#The Hurt Locker#Ems World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Movieskunr.org

'Dream Horse': Robin's Movie Review

For this week’s Movie Minutes, KUNR entertainment reviewer Robin Holabird takes a look at a new feel-good movie starring Toni Collette and Damian Lewis. Cynical critics like me often grumble about predictable, feel-good movies, which means my growls about Dream Horse should reverberate throughout the community. Except instead of growling, I sighed and melted.
Cameron, NCkiss951.com

Cameron’s Honest Movie Review Of ‘In The Heights’

Here’s a fun fact you may not know about me; before I got into radio, I studied musical theatre. I even have a minor in theatre from Appalachian State University. So when Lin-Manuel Miranda’s new film adaptation of the musical, In The Heights was released this weekend, I knew I wanted to watch it.
Video GamesIGN

Werewolves Within Movie Review

Loosely based on Ubisoft's multiplayer VR game from 2016, Werewolves Within borrows the social deduction elements from that party game to present a silly, suspenseful "whodunnit" horror-comedy. Tonally, the film doesn't hit every comedy beat it's aiming for, as the lines between parody and satire get blurred, but overall it's a fierce fun time. The movie is directed by Josh Ruben and written by Mishna Wolff. The cast includes Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil, Sarah Burns, Michael Chernus, Catherine Curtain, Wayne Duvall, Harvey Guillén, Rebecca Henderson, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, and Glenn Fleshler. Werewolves Within opens in theaters June 25, 2021, and On Demand July 2, 2021.
Moviessobrosnetwork.com

The Hitman’s Bodyguard, Movie Review

You would think you could put two charismatic actors together in a movie and you’d have a guaranteed hit on your hands. Surely that’s what director Patrick Hughes (The Expendables 3) thought when he roped in the top-notch talents of Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson for his latest, The Hitman’s Bodyguard.
Moviesunfspinnaker.com

‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ movie review

More horror has come this week as the Conjuring is here with its latest installment. Ed and Lorraine Warren, two of the most famous paranormal investigators are back in a film that centers on what is considered to be their most famous case: “The Devil Made Me Do It.” — Which revolves around the possession of Arne Cheyenne Johnson that causes him to kill someone. Time is limited as Ed and Loraine have to investigate and find out who released the cursed spirit and save an innocent person from facing capital punishment.
Comicsdiocs.org

FEATURED MOVIE REVIEW: Spirit Untamed

NEW YORK. Pedigree is important where horses are concerned, and the equine-themed animated adventure “Spirit Untamed” (PG, Universal) comes with a multimedia lineage. It descends both from the 2002 film “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron” and the ongoing Netflix series “Spirit Riding Free,” which first aired in 2017. Visually stunning,...
Moviessobrosnetwork.com

Movie Review Rewind: Burlesque (2010)

Burlesque is flashy yet campy, and proud of it. The story and its characters are full of clichés, but when it comes to performances and dance routines, this musical is top-notch. Burlesque, like its ladies, is sexy but a tease…because it could have been better. The story is one that...
MoviesValley News

Movie review: “A Quiet Place Part II”

Bob Garver For over a year, “A Quiet Place Part II” was just out of reach. The film was originally supposed to open March 20, 2020. The weekend of March 13 turned out to be the last for new releases before the pandemic shut down theaters. The film was pushed back to May of that year, but of course theaters weren’t ready by then. The same was true of a later advertised release in September, when many venues were still closed. The studio even decided that April 2021 was too early, though theaters were open in limited capacity by then. September 2021? Too far. Memorial Day weekend fit the bill perfectly. Given the film’s $48 million three-day domestic haul, I can’t say the decision to wait for a holiday weekend didn’t pay off. At least now I can stop seeing a trailer before eve.
TV ShowsHollywood News

Home Entertainment: ‘Untitled Horror Movie’ digital review

The year 2020 was a particularly tough one for the movie industry. With the Covid-19 pandemic sweeping the globe, cinemas everywhere spent months either closed or open with a limited capacity. Additionally, with travel restrictions and social distancing measures in place, film productions had no option but to halt. This meant that very few projects actually managed to get made last year, but there were a few filmmakers that thought outside of the norm and succeeded in getting one made. The most famous of those is Rob Savage’s Host, a brilliant British horror film that saw a group of friends conduct a seance over Zoom with disastrous results. Not wishing to be outdone, American filmmaker Nick Simon followed a similar filming process, the result – new horror meta-comedy, Untitled Horror Movie.
Moviestelugubulletin.com

Aha’s ‘Ardha Shathabdham’ Movie Review

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Ardha Shathabdham stars Karthik Rathnam of C/O Kancherapalem and Krishna Priya in the lead roles. The film is directed by Ravindra Pulle and it is available for streaming on Aha Video now. Let us see what it has to offer.
Theater & Dancespoilertv.com

MOVIES: In the Heights - Review

In the Heights is the latest blockbuster release from Warner Brothers, but unlike past entries that the studio have given us this year it’s an instant winner. Feeling like the work of a passion project from the Hamilton team under the guidance of Jon M. Chu, director of the brilliant Crazy Rich Asians. It’s a pure delight – with plenty of heart and soul, and feels more alive than most musicals have done since John Carney’s unexpected wonder that was Sing Street, and oh, go on, Damien Chazelle’s La La Land (which wasn’t anywhere near as good).
TV Seriesstmurattlernews.com

A review of six television shows and movies that captured fans

(Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios.) “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is Marvel’s latest TV show to hit Disney+. After the success of “WandaVision,” the show has a lot to live up to and it certainly has in the first two episodes. The show plays in the style of a James Bond crime thriller mystery right up to the end credits, echoing the theme to “Law and Order.”
Moviesforcarol.com

“Magic in the Moonlight” Movie Review

Stanley Crawford (Colin Firth) is a very famous illusionist in 1928. His stage name, and persona, is that of Wei Ling Soo, and the costume he wears assures Stanley that no one will ever recognize him outside of show. As such, Stanley’s side hustle is to debunk those who claim...
MoviesNew Scientist

Parallel review: A multiverse movie packed with sharp ideas

WHAT if you could step through a mirror and visit other versions of the world? Would you explore these alternate Earths? Would you try to find a better home for yourself – in a world, perhaps, where a loved one hasn’t died?. Or, as happens in Parallel, Mexican director Isaac...
Moviesfanboynation.com

Fast 9 Review – Welcome Back to the Movies

Fast 9 Review – The Fast Saga delivers a high-octane out of this world experience that is prime for welcoming people back to theaters. After over a year of delay, Fast 9 is only 9 days away for us to enjoy. The ninth film of The Fast Saga, the tenth in the franchise, and the first big movie release after the first wave of the world reopening, Fast 9 has a lot to live up to. For many, it will be the first film they see in theaters since the pandemic began. The stakes have never been higher. I’m going to gut right to the chase with my Fast 9 review and say the film absolutely lives up to the hype and is the perfect film to welcome audiences back to theaters.
Movieslehren.com

Sherni Movie Review: Slayed By The System

Set aside entertainment and let’s talk about the environment. Director Amit Masurkar who was in his element in the jungles and far beyond civilisation in his Oscar entry film Newton, treks into the same sort of terrain once again. This time, it’s not about polls and elections but tigers, jungles, humans and their inter-connection. Important territory that must be visited by sensitive cinema.
Wilton, CTgoodmorningwilton.com

Movie Review: “In the Heights” Soars Despite Its Shortcomings ★★★★☆

GOOD Morning Wilton‘s movie reviewer, Sebastian Hunt, is a recent graduate of Wilton High School who loves film and television and hopes to become a filmmaker himself one day. He’s already gotten a jump start on that, producing his own screenplays and planning on submitting his work to film festivals. You can learn more about Sebastian on GMW‘s “Our Team” page.
Moviesredcarpetcrash.com

Movie Review: ‘In The Heights’ Is A Musical Triumph

Lin-Manuel Miranda has become one the most respected and influential artists in the world over the last decade. This is largely because of his phenomenal hip-hop retelling of America’s founding in a little musical called ‘Hamilton’. Yet, that was not the first musical Mr. Miranda had won a plethora of Tony Awards for. No, his first major splash into the limelight came with his very personal play about the Latino community in the Washington Heights portion of New York. Now, ‘In The Heights’ is a major motion picture, and it is easily the most alive a movie has been in theaters in over a year!
Family Relationshipsculturedvultures.com

Fatherhood REVIEW – Another Generic Kevin Hart Movie

The moment I saw the trailer for this movie, I knew I wanted to watch it with my dad. He’s a simple man who likes to laugh, and Kevin Hart usually gets him howling with laughter, so much so that every time there is a new Kevin Hart movie, he would be all over it. My dad fell asleep while we were watching this movie, which pretty much tells you all you need to know. It’s not a disastrous movie in the way some Netflix titles can be (I’m looking at you, Secret Obsession), but it’s all over the place tonally, and the viewer remains rather detached from the narrative when we should be seeing things from Matt’s (Kevin Hart) POV.
MoviesEureka Times-Standard

Movie Review: ‘Luca’ offers an enjoyable Italian getaway

Arriving just before the first official day of summer, “Luca” embodies the spirit of the season. The latest from Pixar Animation Studios — a Disney affiliate and generally a creative powerhouse — is a fairly light, breezy and largely entertaining coming-of-age affair set in and around a lovely seaside town on the Italian Riviera in the late 1950s or early ’60s.