Movie Review: Synchronic

Fast 9 Review – The Fast Saga delivers a high-octane out of this world experience that is prime for welcoming people back to theaters. After over a year of delay, Fast 9 is only 9 days away for us to enjoy. The ninth film of The Fast Saga, the tenth in the franchise, and the first big movie release after the first wave of the world reopening, Fast 9 has a lot to live up to. For many, it will be the first film they see in theaters since the pandemic began. The stakes have never been higher. I’m going to gut right to the chase with my Fast 9 review and say the film absolutely lives up to the hype and is the perfect film to welcome audiences back to theaters.