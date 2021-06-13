Movie Review: Synchronic

Loosely based on Ubisoft's multiplayer VR game from 2016, Werewolves Within borrows the social deduction elements from that party game to present a silly, suspenseful "whodunnit" horror-comedy. Tonally, the film doesn't hit every comedy beat it's aiming for, as the lines between parody and satire get blurred, but overall it's a fierce fun time. The movie is directed by Josh Ruben and written by Mishna Wolff. The cast includes Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil, Sarah Burns, Michael Chernus, Catherine Curtain, Wayne Duvall, Harvey Guillén, Rebecca Henderson, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, and Glenn Fleshler. Werewolves Within opens in theaters June 25, 2021, and On Demand July 2, 2021.