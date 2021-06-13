Commissioners appoint recreation master plan committee members

A 13-member recreation master plan committee is now a reality, including one late addition, after unanimous approval by the Columbus County Commissioners Monday night. The committee comes two weeks after impassioned pleas by locals at the last commissioners’ meeting. That meeting had several youth baseball and softball coaches in attendance, with leaders speaking on the May 12 shooting at the Sandy Ridge apartment complex, next to Whiteville’s city ball fields. At that meeting, commissioners resolved to look into the potential of a county recreation center with ball fields for different sports.