How Many People Did Jack Bauer Kill on ’24’? More Than the Average Serial Killer

Though staples of the Netflix programming for years at this point, two of the best TV shows of all time are leaving the service very soon with the streamer confirming that both Twin Peaks (season 1 & 2) and the original version of The Twilight Zone will depart soon. In making their New Arrivals for June announcement Netflix confirmed that Wednesday, June 30 will be the last day to stream either title on the service and that they'll be gone on Thursday, July 1. These two shows hail from the vaults of ViacomCBS' various subsidiaries, meaning they'll likely be exclusive to Paramount+ in the near future since they're streaming there already.