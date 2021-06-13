Cancel
Gadsden, AL

DAVID MURDOCK COLUMN: On my 'weird memory' (or did I really read that book?)

Gadsden Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve joked over the years about my “weird memory.” When I remember something, it’s likely an image first. For example, writing that column about the Hardy Boys series of books a few weeks ago, I consulted a website that listed the titles of the original books, but I couldn’t remember if I’d read them until I looked at the cover artwork. Then, it was “oh, yeah — I read that one and that one and that one …” — picked them all right out.

