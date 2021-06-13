Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

XPOP Announces First Entertainment NFT Marketplace on Polkadot

By Matthew De Saro
beincrypto.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKorean blockchain tech company, XPOP, is launching a new non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace with a focus on entertainment. The new XPOP entertainment NFT marketplace is based on the Polkadot blockchain. The marketplace will go live by the end of June. Its purpose is to provide access to a decentralized service...

beincrypto.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketplaces#First Entertainment#Korean#Nft#Asian#Xpop Nft Marketplace#Ucca Lab#Mirror#Japanese#Coincheck Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Anime
News Break
Technology
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
China
Related
FIFAcryptonews.com

nWayPlay NFT Marketplace Launches Today

SAN FRANCISCO – JUNE 17, 2021 — nWay, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, today launched nWayPlay.com, the home of officially licensed Olympic non-fungible token (NFT) Pins. Collectors can purchase assorted boxes of NFT Olympic Pins on nWayPlay.com starting June 22, with the peer-to-peer transaction functionality on the marketplace to come online on June 29.
InternetPosted by
Coinspeaker

HoDooi, Game-Changing NFT Marketplace, Is Already Live

Fueled by the HOD token, HoDooi.com aims at being “the new eBay of NFTs”, where people can create, buy, sell, and re-sell unique and legit NFT’s. HoDooi, a multi-chain NFT marketplace launched on Monday, is planning an exclusive release of the first five NFT selections dubbed “Tyson Fury’s Official NFT’s” on July 12, 2021. These are NFTs from the two-time heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, nicknamed the “Gypsy King”.
Cell Phonesaithority.com

Openlake NFT Marketplace Reshapes Pop Music Industry In Hong Kong

Openlake is the first NFT marketplace which is deeply integrated with AI, IoT and Blockchain technologies. Openlake focuses on Music, Film, Game and Art, and has partnered with top entertainment companies worldwide. With AI and IoT, Openlake supports the streaming of Music NFTs to hardware players and wearable devices which can provide unprecedented experiences. One of the main objectives of Openlake is to reshape the distribution of the pop music songs with the new technologies.
Behind Viral Videoscrowdfundinsider.com

WOM Protocol Launches NFT Marketplace for Musicians, TikTok Artists

Social commerce platform WOM Protocol today launched YAAAS, an NFT marketplace connecting social influencers and music artists with each other and their communities, through the sale of experiences, collaborations, and in-person greetings. Today’s phased rollout will allow the community to test features and provide feedback, WOM said. The feature is...
TechnologyCoinDesk

Big Time Studios to Push ‘Play-to-Earn’ Through Binance NFT Marketplace

The link to Binance NFT Marketplace should also help drive the new play-to-earn trend, whereby users can “grind” revenue out of games in the form of NFTs and crypto tokens, according to Big Time CEO Ari Meilich. (A good example is Axie Infinity, where about 100,000 daily users breed, battle and trade digital pets called Axies.)
BusinessCoinTelegraph

Trace Network raises $1.6M for luxury and lifestyle NFT marketplace Bling

Trace Network commenced the launch of its TRACE token and nonfungible token marketplace, Bling, onboarding prominent strategic investors from the industry. Trace Network aims to redefine the product life cycle and traceability of luxury and lifestyle products using NFTs and decentralized finance powered by blockchain. Trace Network is a unique...
Businessmartechseries.com

XVERSE Completes Strategic Investment Round to Debut Metaverse NFT Marketplace

Korea’s leading metaverse AI company XVERSE has completed its private round of strategic investments, setting the foundation for the next-gen NFT ecosystem that XVERSE is building. XVERSE is the world’s leading VR-AR software and metaverse blockchain powerhouse. In collaboration with global famous artists and musicians, XVERSE will be launching its...
Marketscryptoglobe.com

Polkadot Adoption Is ‘Real and Accelerating’, Says Blockchange Ventures, $DOT Up 15% After Coinbase Announcement

Recently, Ken Seiff, Managing Partner at crypto-focused venture capital firm Blockchange Ventures, shared his firm’s reasons for “being excited” by the Polkadot project. Below are some highlights from Seiff’s comments about Polkadot in an essay (titled: “Polkadot Analysis: June 2021”) that he published on June 9:. “It enables interoperability among...
Musicmusically.com

NFT Genius raises $4m to build its music NFTs marketplace

Much has been written about millions of dollars being spent on non-fungible tokens (NFTs), but it’s also true that millions of dollars are being invested in the startups powering them. The latest to raise money is a firm called NFT Genius, which has raised $4m of seed funding for its plans to launch a marketplace for music NFTs, as well as sports, games and comedy.
Internetthetechpanda.com

Polkadot Buildathon: India aimed at strengthening the Web3 wave in India announces top 3 winners of hackathon

Polkadot, an advanced sharded, multi-chain, and interoperable network founded by Web 3.0 Foundation, in association with Lumos Labs, an innovation management firm, today announced Skykiwi, a decentralized storage network as the winners of the inaugural edition of Polkadot Buildathon: India, Polkadot’s first-ever India-focused blockchain hackathon aimed at driving the Web3 wave in India, started in May of 2021. The top three projects stand to receive a grand prize from a pool of US$14,000 along with go-to-market access and support in technology implementation.
InternetPosted by
The Press

Unbxd announces availability on Google Cloud Marketplace

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unbxd Inc., a leading provider of AI-powered Commerce Search and Product Discovery solution today announced its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace. Retailers and brands hosted on Google Cloud can now leverage deeper product integrations, a unified billing approach and faster go-to-market while providing enriching digital commerce experiences to their shoppers.
Soccerzexprwire.com

Shirtum: The First Global Marketplace Tailored for Football NFTs

Barcelona, Spain, 11 June 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, What is the name of the first blockchain project allowing players to sell shirts to fans? Shirtum! The project, whose concept was introduced in 2021, is still in its development stages but will soon present excellent opportunities for players and fans. It’s the dream...
Video Gamesaithority.com

Scuti and Reality Gaming Group Partner to Deliver NFT Marketplaces in Games

Scuti, the world’s first gamer’s marketplace, now enables developers and publishers to sell Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) via their in-lobby stores. Scuti.AI (Scuti) and Reality Gaming Group (RGG) have announced a partnership which will allow game developers and publishers to tap directly into huge consumer demand for NFTs through the Scuti ‘gCommerce’ SDK, giving players the ability to own, sell and trade digital assets.
Softwareaithority.com

Scality Announces Availability Of ARTESCA On The VMware Marketplace

Scality ARTESCA Provides Customers With Lightweight, Cloud-native Storage For Kubernetes. Scality announced that ARTESCA is available on the VMware Marketplace. The VMware Marketplace enables customers to discover and deploy compatible, validated third-party solutions to VMware environments. Once validated, partners can easily publish their solutions for VMware customers across platforms. Customers will be able to access these third-party partner solutions directly from their cloud environments, while also being able to experience the convenience of features such as notifications, reporting, and analytics.
EconomyHouston Chronicle

The Corian® Outlet announced in SolidSurface.com decorative surface marketplace

TUCSON, Ariz. (PRWEB) June 10, 2021. In collaboration with DuPont’s Corian® Solid Surface business, SolidSurface.com has launched “The Corian® Outlet.” The new program offers customers access to premium discounted material classified as discontinued, overstock and custom colors of Corian® Solid Surface through the online marketplace at http://www.solidsurface.com/corian-outlet. Inventory rotates regularly and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Financial Reportsswfinstitute.org

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. revealed that as of June 2, 2021, AMC had approximately 4.1 million shareholders eligible to vote at the upcoming Shareholder Meeting. Commenting about the share count, AMC President and CEO Adam Aron said in a press release, “The number of investors who want to own a part of AMC continues to increase and now stands at approximately 4.1 million. More than 80% of AMC shares are held by a broad base of retail investors with an average holding of around 120 shares. Some hold more and some hold less, however, each and every shareholder is important to AMC. Each shareholder has a critical role to play in AMC’s future by having their voice heard by voting at our upcoming Shareholder Meeting. By voting in favor of the proposals, together we can help position AMC, in its 101st year of business, for continued success over the next century.”
Marketsbitcoin.com

The First DeFi & NFT Social Media Project, Torum Announces NFT Launchpad

PRESS RELEASE. Torum prepares to launch an NFT launchpad from its unique DeFi & NFT-infused social media platform, following successive fundraising achievements. Torum NFT Launchpad is developed on Torum’s DeFi staking platform, Torum Finance that offers any issuing projects to launch NFTs with different rarity and total supply and also the burning period of the NFTs. There are two types of public launches with different criteria and gamification options available to choose from on the launchpad.
New York City, NYcoinspeaker.com

Nifty Labs by Coinsilium Group Limited’s Begins NFT on Bitcoin Marketplace Powered by RSK Development

A gallery, an NFT minter, and other modules are expected to be built for the newly announced platform. Coinsilium Group Limited is a crypto and open finance project building platform that develops and deploys blockchain-based products and services. It was the first blockchain company to go public in 2015. Using its experience and wide network, it has invested in successful and leading blockchain ventures such as RSK/IOV Labs, Blox, Indorse, etcetera. Coinsilium’s shares are now traded on the OTCQB Venture Market in New York and the AQSE Growth Market in London under the ticker symbols “CINGF” and “COIN,” respectively.