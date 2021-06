Scotland returns to the spotlight when it hosts the Czech Republic in a UEFA Euro 2020 Group D matchup on Monday. Scotland is playing in its first major tournament since 1998, when it played in the World Cup. The Czech Republic earned its spot by finishing second behind England in its qualifying group. It followed that up by placing first in its UEFA Nations League group. Although it lost both home and away to Scotland in the group, it was shorthanded due to COVID-19. The Czech Republic won its other four games.