Denmark's 4-1 victory over Russia in the UEFA European Championships on Tuesday is "why we watch sports," the soccer-loving comedy duo Men in Blazers tweeted. The Danes are barely more than a week removed from when one their star players, Christian Eriksen, suffered cardiac arrest on the field during their first game of the tournament against Finland. Eriksen was rushed to the hospital and while he's fortunately recovering now, the incident was harrowing. The Denmark-Finland game was suspended and after it eventually restarted, Finland scratched out a 1-0 victory that put Denmark in a hole.