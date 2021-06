This morning GlobalFoundries, one of the top three semiconductor foundries in the world, announced the groundbreaking of a new semiconductor manufacturing fab at the company’s facility in Singapore. The new $4 billion fab will add 250,000 feet of cleanroom space for an additional 450,000 300mm wafer capacity per year. The new facility will also add an additional 1,000 highly skilled positions. Construction of the fab is already underway and is projected to begin ramping production in 2023. According to Tom Caulfield, GlobalFoundries CEO, “the new fab is just one step GlobalFoundries is taking to work with its customers and the entire ecosystem to address the global semiconductor manufacturing shortage that will continue over the next several years.”