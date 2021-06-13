Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

The Latest: Krejcikova aiming for titles sweep in Paris

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 9 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

___

11:55 a.m.

A day after claiming her first singles Grand Slam crown, Barbora Krejcikova is back on court at Roland Garros aiming for a sweep of titles.

She is teaming up with fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova against Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Iga Swiatek of Poland in the doubles final.

Krejcikova and Siniakova won the trophy together at Roland Garros in 2018. Mattek-Sands and Swiatek are playing just their third tournament together and knocked out the top-seeded pair in the third round.

If Krejcikova wins, she will become the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to complete the singles-doubles titles sweep in Paris.

Swiatek was the defending singles champion in Paris but bowed out in the quarterfinals this year.

___

More AP Tennis: and

Times Leader

Times Leader

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Ap#Czech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
Country
Poland
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisLas Cruces Sun-News

Barbora Krejcikova wins women's doubles to complete French Open title sweep

PARIS -- French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova completed a rare title sweep at Roland Garros as she won a third women's doubles major trophy with fellow Czech teammate Katerina Siniakova on Sunday. Less than 24 hours after she claimed her first singles Grand Slam title, Krejcikova became the first woman...
Tenniswtatennis.com

Krejcikova, Siniakova to face Mattek-Sands, Swiatek in Paris doubles final

A couple of the most recent Roland Garros singles stars have made it into the finale of this fortnight's women's doubles event, where they will factor into an eye-catching clash for the championship. Barbora Krejcikova, who made it into this year's Roland Garros singles final on Thursday, will now contest...
Tennistennisthreads.net

Krejcikova outlasts Sakkari to reach Paris final

Barbora Krejcikova held her nerve to see off a match point and a controversial line call to advance to the French Open final after upsetting Maria Sakkari, the No 17 seed from Greece, 7-5 4-6 9-7, in a 3 hour 18 marathon semi-final battle. I always wanted to play matches...
Tennistennisgrandstand.com

Krejcikova Breaks Through With Surprise Roland Garros Title

Czech tennis player Barbora Krejcikova won her maiden Grand Slam singles title at the French Open here on Saturday, beating Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 in the final. Krejcikova, 25, has become the first Czech woman in 40 years to conquer Roland Garros where Hana Mandlikova claimed the trophy...
Tennisrock947.com

Tennis-‘What would Jana say?’ – Krejcikova left with question in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) – Barbora Krejcikova had all the answers on court against Coco Gauff, but she was left with one big question after reaching the French Open semi-finals on Wednesday: What would her former mentor, fellow Czech Jana Novotna, think of her run in Paris?. Former Wimbledon champion Novotna, who...
Tennislastwordonsports.com

WTA Birmingham Classic Final Prediction – Daria Kasatkina vs Ons Jabeur

A thrilling final looks to be in store at the WTA Birmingham Classic with Daria Kasatkina and Ons Jabeur set to face off for the title in England’s second city. Both will surely be eager to secure the title with Wimbledon looming large on the horizon. But who will come out on top in Birmingham?
Tenniswomenstennisblog.com

Liudmila Samsonova rallies to upset Belinda Bencic in Berlin final

Russian qualifier Liudmila Samsonova came back from a set down to upset fifth seed Belinda Bencic in the final of the inaugural Bett1Open in Berlin and win her first WTA title. The second set was a mirror reflection of the first one, but in the world No.106 Samsonova’s favor, as...
Tennisnorthwestgeorgianews.com

ATP roundup: Ugo Humbert stuns Andrey Rublev in Halle final

France's Ugo Humbert beat No. 4 seed Andrey Rublev of Russia 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the final of the Noventi Open in Halle, Germany, on Sunday to improve to 3-0 in career finals. Humbert dominated on first serve and finished with nine aces in avenging a loss in his only other meeting with Rublev, who was shooting for his ninth career title.
Tennis10sballs.com

Mouthwatering First Round Match Ups • Eastbourne Tennis 2021 • WTA | ATP

2021 Roland Garros runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to face 2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko. 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu pitched against 2017 US Open finalist Madison Keys. 2008 Australian Open finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to face Belarussian Egor Garasimov. The draws at the LTA Viking International Eastbourne have thrown up...
Tennisswiowanewssource.com

Rain washes out opening day at Eastbourne tennis

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Rain washed out the opening day of the Viking International tennis tournament in Eastbourne on Monday. Start of play was initially postponed by a few hours before it was called off in the afternoon without a ball being struck. Albert Ramos-Viñolas, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Karolina Pliskova...
Tennislastwordonsports.com

WTA Eastbourne Day 1 Predictions Including Viktorija Golubic vs Sam Stosur

Fan favorite Sam Stosur and French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova are among the players in action on the first day of main draw play at the WTA Eastbourne grass court tournament in England. We have all your predictions, including predictions for matches featuring Harriet Dart and Svetlana Kuznetsova. Viktorija Golubic...
TennisTennis-X.com

Samsonova The Surprise Berlin Champion, Beats Bencic For First WTA Title

In a field featuring seven players in the Top 16, who would have believed a qualifier would come away with the title? That’s what happened as today qualifier Liudmila Samsonova punctuated an incredible week by stunning Belinda Bencic from a set down 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 to win the the Berlin title.
Tennislastwordonsports.com

WTA Eastbourne Day 1 Predictions Including Shelby Rogers vs Kiki Bertens

We have predictions for all of the WTA Eastbourne opening day matches including Shelby Rogers and Svetlana Kuznetsova’s matches. You can also review predictions for matches featuring Jelena Ostapenko and Sam Stosur as players make their final preparations for Wimbledon on the grass courts. Shelby Rogers vs Kiki Bertens. Playing...
Tennisausopen.com

Berrettini, Jabeur among breakthrough grass champions

Matteo Berrettini sounded a warning to the Wimbledon field on Sunday with a powerful display to win the ATP grass-court title at Queen’s Club in London. The Italian claimed the first 500-level title of his career with a 6-4 6-7(5) 6-3 over local favourite Cameron Norrie. Further north, history was...