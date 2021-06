Soccer will be the featured sport for a youth sports camp sponsored by the Consolidated Independent School District this week. Camp will begin Tuesday and will run through Thursday at the the Uvalde High School soccer field. The event, for boys and girls who are incoming fourth-graders up to ninth-graders, will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on each of those three days. Cost for the camp is $30 per camper.