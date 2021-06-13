Cancel
Uvalde County, TX

Southward: Uvalde County foster children need help

By Viewpoint/Editorial
The Uvalde Leader-News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOften, the one constant for foster children is a volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocate, usually referred to as a CASA volunteer. At a recent Rotary Club of Uvalde luncheon, Tri-County CASA volunteer coordinator Ramona Southward discussed some of the problems that foster children face, from being removed from their homes to having Child Protective Services caseworkers reassigned, to not having a reliable person to talk to about everyday troubles.

