The cold front has moved through Michigan, and it will live up to its name. For the first full night of astronomical summer we are going to be cold. The cold air will pour in during the day today, with a rare summer event- falling temperatures during the day. The falling temperatures during the afternoon speaks to the strength of the cold coming in. Usually any strong late June sunshine would allow temperatures to at least warm up five or 10 degrees. The air is so cold, it can totally override the warming effect of late June sunshine.