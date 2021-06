Evaluating the benefits of the clinical nurse specialist role and nurse-led clinics for patients with unexplained chronic cough. Over a five-year period, a doubling in patient referrals to the regional cough clinic in Manchester led to a rise in waiting times, along with delays in diagnosis and treatment for people with chronic cough. Other countries use specialist nurses and clinicians to help manage chronic cough but, until recently, this approach has not been used in the UK. Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust developed the role of a clinical nurse specialist in chronic cough to meet service needs and the rise in demand. This included introducing nurse-led clinics and telephone clinics, increasing nurse bronchoscopy services, and offering physiological and psychological support to patients.